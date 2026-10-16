Kimberly Elpers, Showcased By Influential Women, Turns Connection, Precision, And Balance Into Live Brand Experiences

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CorConnections LLC Leads End-to-End Event Production and Fulfillment for Brands Across Industries From San Diego CountySan Diego, California – Kimberly Elpers is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of CorConnections LLC, a full-service event production and fulfillment company based in San Diego County. With more than 20 years of experience in event production, sales, and experiential marketing, she specializes in creating end-to-end brand experiences that bring strategy, design, logistics, and execution together under one integrated approach. She is known for her hands-on leadership style and her ability to turn complex, large-scale programs into seamless, high-impact experiences. Her work centers on a simple idea: live experiences can create meaningful connections between brands and the people they serve.Curiosity and steady growth have shaped Kimberly's career path. She began as a cosmetologist before moving into event marketing agencies, where she built deep expertise in the industry. She studied at the University of Southern Indiana. Alongside her husband, she later co-founded CorConnections, turning years of agency experience into a business of their own. Today, she leads cross-functional teams of collaborators, designers, producers, engineers, and fulfillment experts. Her approach treats every program as a partnership, with her teams acting not simply as vendors but as true collaborators in bringing each brand's vision to life. The company supports clients in the corporate, technology, wellness, sports, music, fashion, electric vehicle, and television industries.In her role, Kimberly oversees multimillion-dollar budgets, vendor management, logistics, and operational planning. She ensures that every detail, from concept development to on-site execution and post-event fulfillment, is delivered with precision and consistency. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for operational excellence, relationship-driven leadership, and creative problem-solving. She has managed national and global programs, developed scalable event processes, and supported high-profile brand activations and conferences. Her specialties include event production, event fulfillment, conference planning, and sponsor support.Kimberly attributes her success to the journey that carried her from cosmetology through agency work to business ownership. The best career advice she has received came not in words but through the example of her mother. As a business owner, her mother showed her that success means building something meaningful while keeping the flexibility to be present for the people who matter most. Because her mother controlled her own schedule, she was always there for school events and milestones. That example inspired Kimberly to pursue a career offering both purpose and balance, and it taught her that hard work, determination, and the courage to lead make that possible.That lesson shapes the advice Kimberly gives to young women entering her industry. She wants them to know that they can build a successful career as business owners while also enjoying a healthy, happy marriage and motherhood. In her view, designing one's own schedule is a real and achievable goal. She is candid about the challenges of her field as well. As a business owner, she sees constant networking and the ongoing search for new clients as both a demand and an opportunity for growth.The values that matter most to Kimberly are community, family, and finding joy in her work every day. She loves serving the community where she lives while building meaningful relationships through her career. Her greatest joy is being a wife and mother, and she strives to remain fully present for both her family and her profession. Her years in the industry have taught her that genuine connections and a positive attitude make all the difference. She is also committed to protecting her own well-being and setting healthy boundaries, which she sees not as selfish but as the way she shows up best for others.Outside of work, Kimberly enjoys spending time outdoors, practicing yoga, and volunteering with her son's soccer team. These experiences keep her grounded and energized. They also remind her that success is measured not only by professional accomplishments but by the impact a person has on the people and communities around her.Looking ahead, Kimberly remains focused on elevating how brands engage audiences through thoughtful design, flawless execution, and work that leaves a lasting impression. She also remains committed to the balance she values most, leading a growing business while staying present for her family. Combining operational skill with a deep belief in human connection, Kimberly Elpers continues to create live experiences that bring people together and reflect a career built on purpose, balance, and care.Learn More about Kimberly Elpers:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Kimberly Elpers, Showcased By Influential Women, Turns Connection, Precision, And Balance Into Live Brand Experiences News Provided By Influential Women October 16, 2026, 10:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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