Alia Bhatt Asks 'Alpha' Co-Star Sharvari To Become Her Dance Teacher: Just Say When

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt asked her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari to become her dance teacher after seeing her flawless performance on the title track from her upcoming movie, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya.'

Sharing a clip of Sharvari dancing to the melodious number in the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, "Pls teach me these steps @sharvari obsessed (laughing emoji) (sic)."

Reacting to Alia's post, Sharvari penned, "Aloooo! You just say whennn! Loveee youuuu SO MUCH (two red heart emojis) (sic)".

Both Alia and Sharvari were seen sharing a great rapport during the promotions of their movie 'Alpha'. They even turned cheerleaders for one another on multiple occasions.

In July, Sharvari shared a fun BTS moment with Alia from the sets of 'Alpha'.

The 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of behind-the-scenes photographs, sharing nothing but 'good energies'.

“It's officially Alpha day! Serving some badass action on screen & good energies behind the scenes! #Alpha in cinemas near you," Sharvari captioned the post.

In the primary image posted by Sharvari, she was seen posing with Alia for a cute pic. This was followed by another still of Sharvari facing the camera with veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Her post also included some other glimpses from the sets of 'Alpha'.

While Alia essays the role of Sita, also known as the“Alpha Killer,” in the spy thriller, Sharvari plays an elite secret agent and Alia Bhatt's partner.

Talking about 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', made under the direction of Sooraj R. Barjatya, the romantic entertainer will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana.

Backed by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' will hit the cinema halls on 27 November 2026.