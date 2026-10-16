Ravi Kishan's Unique Garba Moves Go Viral, Netizens Say He's Creating His Next Big Meme (WATCH)

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has once again found himself at the centre of social media attention, this time for his Garba performance at a festive event. A video of him dancing has surfaced online, and the internet is already predicting another meme wave.

In the clip, Kishan is seen dancing with enthusiasm, but what caught viewers' attention was the pace of his movements. Garba is traditionally a fast-rhythm dance genre, with participants moving in a circle to match the beats. Kishan, however, was dancing slowly, which many users found unusual and entertaining.

A Move Of His Own

The actor also appeared to bring his own signature move to the circle, dancing in a way that stood out from the others around him. Instead of following the traditional steps, he moved at his own pace, breaking away from the rhythm of the group.

The internet, as expected, had plenty to say. One user wrote: "Another meme wave in India coming" Many referenced his older viral moments and added, "Ravi bhai be like, Garba Dance Follows My Brother."

Another user chimed in: "Bro trying to get another banger" while some noticed the absence of dandiya essentials, writing, "Jaldi the late mein Dandia tha stick reh gya"

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One user summed it up succinctly: "Wherever Ravi Kishan goes viral follows." Most users were in agreement that the actor would make Garba more popular now. "Because of Ravi Kishan the Garba dance will be popular again," wrote one user, while another simply added, "Garba the Dance."

Ravi Kishan's Gen Z Appeal

The actor has become an unlikely Gen Z favourite in recent months, with his older clips and quirky moments regularly resurfacing as memes. His latest Garba video adds to a growing catalogue of viral content that has kept meme pages busy.

While the occasion may have been about celebrating the festive spirit, social media users have other plans for the video: turning it into the next big Ravi Kishan meme. Whether it becomes a full-blown trend or fades in a few days, the reaction so far suggests the internet is more than ready to run with it.

The video continues to circulate widely, with reactions pouring in across platforms.