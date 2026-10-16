Hot US Inflation Singes Asia As Higher-For-Longer Fed Rates Loom

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - An unwelcome blast of US inflation is blowing across Asia's markets. September's hotter-than-expected price data revived concerns that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer, threatening fresh pressure on currencies, capital flows and economic growth across the region.

Last month's 3.7% year-on-year increase in consumer prices didn't just exceed forecasts. It ensured the Fed is on an even bigger collision course with both the bond market and US President Donald Trump's White House. It's arguably the last thing both Trump and US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh wanted to see less than three weeks ahead of the mid-term elections.

Bad inflation news won't help Trump's Republican Party surprise pundits who predicted a“blue wave” for Democrats on November 3. Nor will it increase the odds that Warsh will get many nights of good sleep in the months ahead.

Warsh, after all, was hired by Trump to cut interest rates early and often. Since taking the helm in May, though, Warsh has realized the limits of a Fed chairman's power to commandeer the thinking of a decision-making board staffed with smart people.

One policymaker standing in Warsh's way is the man who led the Fed before him-Jerome Powell. Another - Fed Governor Lisa Cook - is a leading target of Trump's Department of Justice. Warsh, in other words, would have his work cut out for him even if inflation wasn't heating up in real time.

All this has Asia in a whirl. This region is on the front lines of Fed tightening cycles. It was a multi-year Fed tightening cycle that precipitated the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

As the dollar surged, currency pegs in Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand became impossible to maintain. During that window, Long-Term Capital Management blew up and Russia defaulted on debt as rising US Treasury yields rocked the globe.

Years later, the Fed“taper tantrum” of 2013 shook the global system. The mere specter of the Fed draining liquidity sent US yields skyrocketing and markets everywhere into a panic. And now, the dollar's runaway strength is upending Asia markets and fueling anxiety in capitals across the region.

The spike in 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields earlier this year to 30-year highs set the stage for similar surges in the US, UK and Eurozone. Earlier this month, the 10-year US yield topped 5%, rising to the highest level since 2002, while the 30-year yield rose above 6%, the highest since 1998.

Markets are teeing off above-target inflation in virtually all major economies. And“until monetary tightening is delivered, bond markets will demand a premium for longer-term borrowing,” said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

In Bangkok this week, the International Monetary Fund spotlighted fast-growing debt levels – and how they're a big vulnerability amid a war in the Middle East and AI-driven stock rallies running ahead of economic fundamentals.

For example, the IMF warns that a big drop in AI investment that slams asset prices could cut average global gross domestic product (GDP) growth 1.1% by 2028, including a 1.8% decline in US output.