Global Neodymium (Ndfeb) Magnets Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030 Evs, Renewable Energy, Automation, And Recycling Fuel USD 13.19 Billion Growth At 10.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EV expansion, renewable energy, automation, closed loop recycling and corrosion resistant coatings create strategic growth opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Neodymium (Ndfeb) Magnets Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neodymium (NdFeB) magnets market is projected to expand by USD 13.19 billion during 2025-2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%. Strong demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, industrial automation, electronics and other technology intensive applications is expected to support sustained market growth throughout the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global neodymium magnets market, including market size, forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, regional developments and competitive dynamics. It also evaluates approximately 25 vendors, helping businesses understand the evolving competitive landscape and identify opportunities to strengthen their market positions.

Key Neodymium Magnets Market Growth Drivers

Rapid expansion of the global electric vehicle fleet is increasing demand for high flux permanent magnets used in traction motors. At the same time, large scale deployment of renewable energy infrastructure is supporting higher consumption of NdFeB magnets in power generation equipment. Continued adoption of industrial automation is also elevating demand for high torque precision miniature actuators across manufacturing and commercial applications.

Advanced magnet recycling processes are emerging as an important market trend by creating sustainable alternative sources of raw materials. Engineering research alliances are also supporting innovations designed to improve thermal resistance and material performance. In addition, the shift toward specialized corrosion resistant protective surface plating is expected to create further demand across automotive, electronics, power generation and medical applications.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global neodymium (NdFeB) magnets market by type, end-user, product type and geography:



By type: Sintered and bonded

By end-user: Automotive, electronics, power generators, medical industry and others

By product type: Nickel coated, zinc coated, epoxy coated, gold coated and others By geography: APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America and Rest of World (ROW)

The geographic analysis covers major markets including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, UK, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, US, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. This regional coverage supports detailed evaluation of demand patterns, investment activity and growth potential across established and emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

The report includes a detailed vendor analysis intended to help companies evaluate competitive positioning and develop effective market strategies. Leading neodymium magnet manufacturers and suppliers assessed include:



Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Bakkers Magnetics

Bomatec AG

Calamit S.r.l.

Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd.

Dexter Magnetic Technologies

Earth Panda

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Electron Energy Corp.

Hengsheng Magnetic Technology

Integrated Technologies Group

MPCO Magnetics

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Proterial Ltd.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Stanford Magnets

TDK Corp. Tengam Engineering Inc.

The competitive assessment examines key factors such as pricing, profitability, competition, promotional activity and strategic market influence. It also reviews upcoming trends and challenges that could affect neodymium magnets market growth, enabling companies to prepare for changing supply requirements, technology developments and customer expectations.

For more information about this report visit

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