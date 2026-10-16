Global Steel Wire Rods Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Infrastructure And EV Demand Propel Market Toward USD 188 Billion At 5.09% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Steel Wire Rods Market Forecast to Exceed USD 188 Billion by 2031

The global steel wire rods market was valued at more than USD 140.57 Billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 188 Billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2026-2031, according to the report. Market growth is supported by accelerating urbanization, infrastructure investment, automotive production and industrial development, particularly across emerging economies.

Demand remains closely linked to construction, automotive and transportation, industrial machinery, agriculture, energy and manufacturing. Steel wire rods are widely processed into reinforcement mesh, fasteners, springs, tire cord, cables, welding consumables, fencing and prestressed concrete components. Large-scale spending on highways, bridges, buildings, power grids and water systems is expected to sustain consumption, while residential and commercial construction continues to benefit from global population growth and migration to cities.

Key Steel Wire Rods Market Growth Drivers



Automotive and construction demand: Automotive manufacturers use steel wire rods in springs, fasteners, cables, suspension parts, tire reinforcement and structural components. Growth in electric vehicle production is increasing demand for lightweight, durable and high-strength materials. In construction, wire rods support reinforced concrete, welded mesh, nails, fencing, binding wire and other essential products.

Manufacturing technology advancements: Continuous rolling, microalloying and controlled cooling are enabling producers to manufacture wire rods with improved yield strength, ductility and application-specific performance. These technologies also support lower energy consumption, reduced defect rates and more efficient resource use. Infrastructure policies: Government-backed construction programs and public-private partnerships are supporting long-term demand. India's Domestically Manufactured Iron and Steel Products Policy 2025, effective April 1, gives preference to locally produced steel in government procurement. A 12% interim safeguard duty on selected steel imports also supports domestic producers.

Market Challenges and Emerging Trends

Raw material price volatility remains a significant challenge. Changes in the cost of iron ore, scrap metal, coke, vanadium and niobium can pressure producer margins, particularly when demand conditions limit the ability to pass higher costs to customers. Geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, port congestion and transportation bottlenecks can also increase freight expenses and disrupt production schedules.

Environmental regulations are creating additional operational and capital requirements. Steel producers face tighter emissions standards, carbon pricing mechanisms and growing expectations for circular production. Investment is increasingly directed toward recycling, electric arc furnaces, green hydrogen, waste heat recovery and pollution control systems.

At the same time, the market is shifting toward high-strength and specialty grades for automotive, oil and gas, machinery and other performance-intensive applications. Producers are expanding research and development in specialty alloyed rods, microalloyed grades and cold heading quality steel to improve corrosion resistance, fatigue strength and mechanical performance.

Smart manufacturing is another major steel wire rods market trend. IoT sensors, AI based process optimization, real time quality monitoring, automation, predictive maintenance, digital twins and advanced analytics are being integrated into steelmaking and rolling operations. These investments help reduce downtime and waste while improving throughput, energy management and product consistency.

Leading Market Segments



Carbon steel: Carbon steel represents the largest grade segment because of its balance of strength, ductility, machinability and cost efficiency. It is extensively used in construction, automotive manufacturing, general engineering, agriculture, cable production and industrial machinery.

Construction: Construction is the leading application segment, supported by demand for reinforced concrete, binding wire, mesh, fasteners, nails and prestressing materials. New infrastructure in emerging markets and renovation activity in developed economies contribute to sustained consumption.

5.5mm to 10mm diameter: This range leads the market because it combines strength with fabrication flexibility. It is commonly used in springs, bolts, screws, fencing, cables, machinery components and construction products. Standardized production also supports high throughput and competitive costs.

400MPa to 600MPa tensile strength: This segment holds the largest share due to its suitability for construction, automotive and general industrial applications. It delivers reliable mechanical performance without the higher processing costs associated with ultra high strength grades. Plain surface finish: Plain steel wire rods dominate the surface finish category because they are economical, widely available and compatible with standard cutting, bending, welding and drawing processes.

APAC Leads the Global Market

APAC is the largest regional steel wire rods market, driven by rapid urbanization, major infrastructure programs and expanding automotive production. China and India remain important manufacturing and consumption centers, supported by established steelmaking capacity, access to raw materials and government policies promoting industrial development. Demand is particularly strong for reinforced concrete products, fasteners, suspension systems, springs, nails and welded mesh.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Major participants, including ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, Tata Steel and POSCO, are investing in capacity expansion, technological modernization and strategic partnerships. Consolidation and portfolio optimization are also helping companies strengthen geographic reach and focus on higher-growth markets.



September 2025: Ansteel Group announced the first export of a large-scale stainless steel hot-rolling production line to Europe. The 7,000-ton, 350-meter-long line includes mills, downcoilers and inspection systems.

February 2025: Bekaert agreed to sell its Steel Wire Solutions businesses in Costa Rica, Ecuador and Venezuela to Grupo AG as part of its focus on higher-growth and higher-margin opportunities.

November 2024: Posco Group closed a steel wire rod mill in Pohang amid increasing competition from Chinese producers.

May 2024: JFE Steel Corporation introduced JFE Resolus, a solutions-business brand focused on technology-driven manufacturing and operational services. April 2024: ArcelorMittal presented XCarb recycled steel, low-emission Free Cutting Steel and an advanced ultrasound control line designed to improve defect detection and customer-specific production.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates historical performance from 2020, uses 2025 as the base year, provides estimates for 2026 and presents forecasts through 2031. Coverage includes market value, growth projections, drivers, challenges, industry trends, competitive profiles and strategic recommendations. Segmentation includes carbon steel, alloy steel and stainless steel by grade; construction, automotive, industrial, energy, consumer goods and other applications; and plain, galvanized, annealed/oil-tempered and other coated surface finishes.

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