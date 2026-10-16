North America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Electric Vehicles, Renewable Energy, And Smart Grids Drive 5.45%+ CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on EV adoption, renewable energy integration and grid modernization with low-loss, high-efficiency materials; prioritize cost-effective electrical steel and automotive applications.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America's soft magnetic materials market has evolved significantly over the past two decades, supported by advances in material science, electrical engineering, and energy-efficient technologies. Ferrites and silicon steel were initially adopted across transformers, electric motors, and inductors, but early applications faced high manufacturing costs, material brittleness, and performance limitations at higher frequencies.

Innovations in grain-oriented silicon steel, amorphous alloys, nanocrystalline alloys, and soft magnetic composites have since improved magnetic permeability, thermal stability, and energy efficiency. These developments have enabled manufacturers to produce compact, lightweight components for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, smart grids, industrial automation, and high-efficiency transformers. Lessons from the initial brittleness of amorphous alloys and the energy losses associated with traditional silicon steel have also guided R&D toward better performance, scalability, and manufacturability.

According to the report, the North America soft magnetic materials market is anticipated to grow at more than 5.45% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by industrial modernization, power infrastructure investment, electric mobility, renewable energy integration, and rising demand for consumer electronics. The United States leads regional research, development, and industrial adoption, while Canada and Mexico contribute through manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and automotive supply chains.

North America's economic and demographic profile provides a strong foundation for market growth. High urbanization and income levels in the United States and Canada support investment in next-generation electrical systems, while Mexico's expanding industrial base generates demand for cost-effective magnetic solutions. Metropolitan areas and manufacturing hubs demonstrate particularly strong adoption of smart grid equipment, transformers, electric motors, and power electronics. Rural electrification and decentralized energy projects are also creating gradual growth opportunities outside major urban centers.

Key Market Drivers



Energy efficiency demand: Automotive, renewable energy, electronics, and industrial companies increasingly require high-performance, low-loss materials for transformers, motors, inductors, and smart grid systems. Energy efficiency regulations and sustainability initiatives are accelerating investment in nanocrystalline alloys, electrical steel, and soft magnetic composites.

Industrial expansion: Smart factories, automated production facilities, electrified equipment, and modernized power infrastructure require reliable magnetic components. Soft magnetic materials help reduce energy losses, improve equipment durability, and support efficient operations across manufacturing and utility applications.

Electric vehicle production: Growing EV and HEV manufacturing is increasing demand for magnetic materials used in rotors, stators, inverters, onboard transformers, charging systems, and power electronics. Material efficiency directly influences vehicle range, heat management, battery performance, and drivetrain cost. Renewable energy integration: Investment in solar, wind, energy storage, and smart grids is supporting demand for transformers and motors with low core losses and high thermal stability. Regional clean energy policies are expected to sustain this trend through 2031.

Market Challenges



High production costs: Amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys require specialized equipment and complex production processes. These requirements can restrict adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises and place pressure on manufacturers to balance performance with affordability.

Technological complexity: Processing and integrating advanced soft magnetic materials require specialized expertise, consistent quality control, and application-specific engineering. High-frequency and high-temperature operating environments create additional technical requirements and increase R&D expenses. Price volatility: Inflation and fluctuations in raw material and energy costs can affect production economics, procurement decisions, and final product pricing throughout the North American supply chain.

Material and Application Insights

Electrical steel, also known as silicon steel, holds the largest market share because of its strong magnetic performance, availability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. High magnetic permeability and low core loss make it suitable for transformers, electric motors, generators, and industrial machinery. Grain-oriented electrical steel is widely used in transformers, while non-grain-oriented grades support rotating equipment. Continued advances in alloy composition, coatings, and lamination techniques have improved efficiency and thermal stability, reinforcing the material's established role in North American electrical infrastructure.

Transformers represent the leading application segment due to their essential function in electricity transmission and distribution. Power networks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico require large volumes of soft magnetic materials to regulate voltage, reduce power losses, and maintain grid reliability. Grid modernization, renewable energy connections, and replacement of aging electrical equipment are sustaining demand for durable transformer cores capable of maintaining performance under continuous loads.

The automotive sector is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user industry. EV and HEV drivetrains rely on advanced magnetic components to deliver high magnetic flux density, low core losses, and stable performance across varying temperatures. Government incentives, emissions regulations, charging infrastructure development, and consumer interest in clean mobility are encouraging automotive manufacturers to invest in lightweight, compact, and energy-efficient electrical systems.

Regional Outlook

The United States leads the North America soft magnetic materials market due to its developed manufacturing base, extensive electrical grid, mature supply chain, and early adoption of advanced technologies. Automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, and heavy machinery companies generate substantial demand for electrical steel, amorphous alloys, and nanocrystalline composites. Investment by research institutions and private companies is also improving material performance, production methods, and high-frequency capabilities.

Canada offers opportunities through renewable energy development, grid upgrades, transportation electrification, and advanced manufacturing. Mexico benefits from its expanding automotive and electronics industries, established export manufacturing network, and integration with regional supply chains. Together, these markets create a diverse competitive environment shaped by efficiency requirements, sustainability targets, technical innovation, and cost considerations.

Report Scope



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

Market value, forecasts, and segment analysis

Market drivers, challenges, trends, and developments Company profiles and strategic recommendations

Market Segmentation



By Material Type: Electrical Steel (Silicon Steel), Soft Ferrites, Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Alloys, and Others (Cobalt, Nickel, Iron Powder)

By Application: Electric Motors, Transformers, Inductors & Chokes, and Others (Alternators, Sensors) By End-User Industry: Automotive (EV/HEV), Electrical & Electronics, Energy & Power, and Others (Healthcare, Aerospace)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Proterial, Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

TDK Corporation

Daido Steel Co. Ltd

GKN Powder Metallurgy

ATI Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.,Ltd

JFE Holdings, Inc.

Spang & Company YAGEO Corporation

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