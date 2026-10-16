Popup Bagels Makes Its Times Square Debut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The“Not Famous but Known®” bagel brand opens its latest shop in the heart of Times Square, celebrating the city that helped turn a Connecticut pickup concept into a nationwide sensation









NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From backyard pickup to Broadway, PopUp Bagels is officially taking its biggest stage yet. The“Not Famous but Known®” bagel brand, today, opens the doors to its new Times Square location at 1501 Broadway, representing a full-circle moment and a love letter to the city where it all started.

While PopUp Bagels was born in founder Adam Goldberg's backyard in Westport, Connecticut, New York City has played a defining role in its story. After a pandemic passion project became a hometown craze, PopUp opened its first NYC brick-and-mortar shop in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, where New Yorkers quickly embraced its intentionally simple approach: hot, whole bagels served by the bag, with schmears made for ripping and dipping. Long lines, locations across the country, and a loyal fanbase soon followed. Along the way, PopUp has pioneered Grip, Rip and Dip® and turned the delicious act of eating a bagel into a national sensation

“New York has been such an important part of the PopUp story, so opening a shop in Times Square feels pretty surreal,” said Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels.“What started with people picking up bags of hot bagels from my backyard has turned into this incredible community of people who genuinely love the brand and everything it stands for. New Yorkers have brought so much energy and excitement to what we do, and to now have a home in the city's heartbeat feels deeply special.”

Now, PopUp Bagels has a permanent space at one of the most recognizable addresses in the world, a reflection of its impact on New York's culture, not just its food scene. The simple concept has become a canvas for limited-edition drops and collaborations, bringing unexpected names and flavors to life. PopUp invites iconic brands and cultural tastemakers into their world through limited time schmears, reimagining familiar flavors like Wingstop, Guinness, Grillo's, Poppi, and Papa John's into something guests can only experience with a Grip, Rip and Dip® of a PopUp bagel. The brand also teamed up with the Jonas Brothers on a“Burning Up” Schmear ahead of their Madison Square Garden shows and stepped into the ballroom with“Dancing with the Stars ” for its Mirrorball Medley Schmear, among other collaborations that have brought music, entertainment and pop culture together seamlessly.

Continuing its tradition of creative and locally rooted collaborations, PopUp Bagels is bringing a New York touch to their Times Square opening with a New York Strawberry Cheesecake Schmear and an Everything but the Pastrami Butter, the latter in collaboration with the city's beloved Katz's Delicatessen. To further pay homage to the city that never sleeps, visitors can stop by the Times Square store daily between 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM, marking the latest hours of any PopUp location in the city that never sleeps.

PopUp Bagels is celebrating the store's debut with a grand opening today, October 16th, with doors opening at 7:00 AM featuring a live DJ, exclusive NYC merch for the first guests in line, beverages from Saint James, La Colombe, and Natalie's, and, of course, plenty of hot bagels.

“Times Square is one of the most iconic destinations in New York City, and the world. Opening here is symbolic of how far we've come, and a true celebration for the community that has brought us to where we are and where we are headed,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels.“We can't wait to welcome New Yorkers and longtime fans, but we're especially excited to introduce visitors from around the world to the PopUp Bagels experience. For so many travelers, Times Square is their first stop in New York, and we're thrilled to be part of that moment”

The Times Square shop strengthens PopUp Bagels' New York City footprint amid its national expansion, bringing its signature experience to new communities across the country. This location will feature PopUp's usual lineup of Plain, Everything, Poppy, Salt and Sesame bagels, alongside classic Plain and Scallion Cream Cheese, Salted Butter and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter, plus the rotating limited-edition schmears and collaborations that have become a namesake to the brand. Bagels are sold by the bag and meant to be enjoyed the PopUp way: Grip, Rip and Dip®. Guests can walk in or pre-order at PopUpBagels.com.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

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