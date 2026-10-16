Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call For November 6, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 results, which will be announced prior to the market open on the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at .

Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that participants join 15 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at .

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries,“Essent”) offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at .

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

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