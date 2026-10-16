Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast
Further, on November 6, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management team will be holding a conference call/webcast to discuss the third quarter 2026 results and invites current and prospective investors to join.
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, using this link.
A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at .
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 145 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 145 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, two long-term acute care hospitals, one hospital and one medical office building.
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Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.
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