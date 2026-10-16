Wuufy Launches The First AI Companion Built For Both Pet And Pet Parents

First AI Companion Built for Both Pet and Pet Parents.

Wuufy Guru pairs daily visual check-ins with human and pet wearables to bridge the gap between home life and the vet clinic.

- Ana Saldaña

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Wuufy (wuufy) launched the Wuufy Guru Digital Twin, an AI companion that connects a pet's daily health with their human's daily energy.

Pets have moved from the backyard into our beds, and spending has followed. Yet veterinary care hasn't caught up-it still only happens during annual checkups or terrifying midnight emergencies. Wuufy Guru is built for all the ordinary days in between.

Using quick daily camera check-ins and data from wearables people already own (like Apple Watch, Oura, Garmin, and smart pet collars), Wuufy Guru tracks the household as a pair:

Smarter Daily Routines. What should the dog's morning look like, given the pet parent's night? If a pet parent sleeps four hours and their dog is wide awake, Wuufy skips the exhausting morning run and suggests a 10-minute indoor scent game instead-protecting the pet parent's energy while keeping the pet happy.

Camera Check-Ins That Play It Safe. Pet parents use their phone camera to track their dog or cat's posture, walk, weight, and digestion. If a photo or video is blurry, the AI never guesses-it defaults to caution.

Clear Action for Pet Parents, Clean Data for Vets: Wuufy Guru does not diagnose medical conditions. Instead, it gives pet parents a simple Red, Amber, or Green light with clear next steps-and hands veterinarians a clean summary when it's time for a checkup.

"The animal is in the bed, yet vets still only see them after something has gone wrong," said Ana Saldaña, Founder of Wuufy. "We built a memory of ordinary days-giving pet parents peace of mind at home and giving vets the full picture in the exam room."

Wuufy Guru launches today and will be rolled-out gradually first to current subscribers in English and Spanish and then pet parents that join the waitlist at wuufy.

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About Wuufy

Wuufy (wuufy) is the company behind Wuufy Guru, the first AI-powered Digital Twin built for the human-animal household. Combining computer-vision check-ins with data from existing consumer and pet wearables, Wuufy turns everyday observations into tailored daily routines for pet parents and structured clinical summaries for veterinarians-without requiring new hardware or crossing into automated medical diagnosis. Available in English and Spanish with initial hubs in Austin, Miami, and Mexico City, Wuufy is building the daily health layer for modern pet care. For more information, visit wuufy.

Media Contact:

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Elizabeth Bouma

Wuufy

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Wuufy Launches the First AI Companion Built for Both Pet and Pet Parents News Provided By Blooms Trade Inc October 16, 2026, 10:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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