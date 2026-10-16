Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034

The global kopi luwak coffee market size was valued at USD 7.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.26 billion in 2026 to USD 12.10 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the kopi luwak coffee market with a market share of 42.8% in 2025.

The kopi luwak coffee was made using the excretion of civet cats collected from the forests. The traditional way of production makes it expensive due to its superior quality and smoothness when compared to other coffee types. Kopi luwak coffee products are classified under HSN Code 0901 (coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated) and SIC Code 2095 (roasted coffee).

2025 Market Size: USD 7.87 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 8.26 billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 12.10 billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 4.9%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 42.8% Fastest-growing region: Indonesia Indonesia CAGR (2026–2034): 7.48%

By Distribution Channel

Leading Segment: B2B Market Share in 2025: 54.3% By Coffee Feed Type

Fastest-growing Segment: Arabica CAGR: 6.34% (2026–2034) By Coffee Type

Leading Segment: Medium Roast Market Share in 2025: 42.6% By Product

Fastest-growing Segment: Cooked Beans CAGR: 6.58% (2026–2034)

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Small-Batch Roasting Supports Exclusive Kopi Luwak Offerings

Consumer interest in rare coffee varieties and distinctive flavor profiles is encouraging specialty roasters to offer kopi luwak in limited batches with carefully controlled roasting profiles. Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy promotes the country's coffee heritage through regional coffee experiences, supporting the visibility of specialty Indonesian coffee varieties among international visitors. This transition strengthens premium product differentiation, supports origin-focused storytelling, and allows specialty sellers to position verified kopi luwak as an exclusive coffee experience.

Luxury Coffee Gift Sets Expand Premium Product Positioning

Demand for distinctive gourmet gifts is encouraging specialty coffee sellers to package kopi luwak in premium boxes, curated tasting sets, and origin-focused collections for luxury consumers. Indonesia's official tourism promotion highlights the country's coffee culture and regional products, creating opportunities for specialty coffee brands to connect premium packaging with Indonesian origin and craftsmanship. This transition supports higher-value product presentation and attracts gift buyers seeking unusual coffee experiences, while traceability and animal-welfare assurances remain important to product credibility.

Specialty Coffee Tourism and Ethical Civet Farming Strengthen Kopi Luwak Demand and Responsible Supply Availability Drive Market

Interest in specialty coffee origins and distinctive tasting experiences supports demand for kopi luwak among coffee enthusiasts and international visitors. Coffee farms and specialty cafés can attract visitors through guided tastings, processing demonstrations, and educational sessions about civet coffee production. For example, coffee plantations in Bali offer visitors opportunities to learn about local coffee cultivation and sample regional varieties, including kopi luwak. These experiences create additional sales opportunities through on-site purchases,

Concerns about animal welfare encourage producers and buyers to seek more responsible sourcing practices for kopi luwak. Clear farm-management procedures, independent welfare assessments, and traceable production records can help distinguish responsibly produced coffee from supplies associated with intensive civet captivity. For example, coffee suppliers can work with farms that document animal welfare practices and verify the origin of collected coffee beans. These measures support buyer confidence, improve supplier accountability, and help responsible producers maintain access to specialty coffee distribution channels.

Regulatory and Traceability Requirements and Inconsistent Product Quality Restrict Kopi Luwak Coffee Trade and Repeat Purchases Restrain Market Expansion

Regulatory and traceability requirements complicate kopi luwak coffee exports because producers must meet destination-specific food safety, labeling, and import requirements while verifying bean origin and processing methods. The European Union's Regulation (EU) 2023/915 sets maximum levels for certain contaminants in food, including ochratoxin A in roasted coffee, requiring applicable products to meet established safety limits. These compliance and testing requirements increase export costs and can delay shipments, restricting international expansion for smaller kopi luwak coffee producers.

Inconsistent product quality limits repeat purchases because differences in bean origin, civet diet, processing conditions, and roasting methods can produce uneven flavor and aroma. The International Organization for Standardization's ISO 6673 specifies a method for determining moisture loss in green coffee beans, illustrating the importance of standardized quality assessment in coffee processing. Without consistent quality controls, producers may struggle to maintain consumer trust and premium pricing, limiting repeat purchases and broader adoption of kopi luwak coffee.

Specialty Café Partnerships and Ethical Supply Auditing Expand Premium Beverage Sales and Responsible Production Opportunities Offers Growth Opportunities

Kopi luwak producers, premium coffee suppliers, boutique cafés, and luxury hotels can introduce verified kopi luwak beverages through exclusive menus and curated tasting experiences. The Specialty Coffee Association's World Coffee Championships and specialty coffee programs demonstrate an established commercial ecosystem for differentiated coffee experiences. Partnerships with premium hospitality venues can generate revenue through high-priced servings, tasting events, and exclusive supply agreements.

Kopi luwak producers, animal welfare auditors, and specialty coffee importers can offer independent farm assessments and sourcing verification to help buyers evaluate animal welfare and product origin. Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture established Regulation No. 37/2015 on kopi luwak production based on animal welfare principles, providing an official basis for responsible production practices. Suppliers with documented audits can secure premium retail partnerships, verification service fees, and supply agreements with specialty coffee distributors.

B2B segment dominated the kopi luwak coffee market with a market share of 54.3% in 2025, owing to bulk procurement by hotels, premium cafés, restaurants, and specialty coffee distributors serving high-value customers.

Online Retail segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period, driven by convenient purchasing, wider product availability, and access to specialty coffee suppliers beyond local retail networks.

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Arabica segment dominated the kopi luwak coffee market with a market share of 58.4% in 2025, supported by its aromatic qualities, balanced flavor profile, and association with premium specialty coffee.

Robusta segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period, fueled by demand for its stronger flavor profile and distinctive taste characteristics among specialty coffee consumers.

Medium Roast segment dominated the kopi luwak coffee market with a market share of 42.6% in 2025, reflecting its balanced flavor, aroma, and acidity that appeal to consumers seeking a rounded coffee experience.

Espresso segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period, propelled by demand for concentrated coffee preparations and premium espresso-based beverages in cafés and home coffee setups.

Raw Coffee Beans segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period, supported by specialty roasters and coffee businesses that prefer to control roasting profiles and preserve distinctive flavor characteristics.

Cooked Beans segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period, driven by convenience for consumers and businesses seeking coffee that is ready for grinding and brewing.

Online Sales segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period, fueled by convenient ordering, wider geographic reach, and access to specialty suppliers beyond local retail networks.

Offline Sales segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period, reflecting consumer preference for assessing product packaging, authenticity, and quality through specialty retailers and premium coffee outlets.

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The Asia Pacific Kopi Luwak coffee market accounted for the largest regional share of 42.8% in 2025.

Japan consumed 397,272 tonnes of coffee in 2025 and imported 359,382 tonnes of green coffee beans. The country's established specialty coffee culture and extensive import channels provide opportunities for premium varieties such as Kopi Luwak.

China's coffee consumption is projected to grow by approximately 15% annually, according to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service. The expansion of specialty cafés and interest in differentiated coffee experiences may create opportunities for premium imported varieties.

The Coffee Board of India estimates that domestic coffee production will reach approximately 393,000 metric tonnes in the 2026–27 crop year. A well-established coffee-growing and processing industry supports the wider market, while specialty retailers can introduce imported premium varieties to niche consumers.

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The Europe Kopi Luwak coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

The British Coffee Association reports that the U.K. consumes approximately 103 million cups of coffee daily, with around 67% of adults drinking coffee every day. Specialty cafés and premium online retailers offer distribution channels for distinctive coffee varieties targeting consumers interested in exclusive products.

Germany has an established coffee industry supported by specialty roasters, independent cafés, and premium retailers. The country's developed coffee distribution network provides opportunities for niche imported varieties, particularly among consumers seeking distinctive origins and unusual production methods.

The North America Kopi Luwak coffee market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.

The National Coffee Association reported that 46% of American adults consumed specialty coffee on a given day in 2025. Specialty coffee shops, online platforms, and premium roasters provide commercial channels for niche products such as Kopi Luwak.

The Coffee Association of Canada reported that 71% of Canadians drank coffee on a given day in 2025. Established café culture and specialty retailers create opportunities for premium imported coffees aimed at consumers seeking distinctive flavours and exclusive coffee experiences.

The Kopi Luwak coffee market is highly fragmented, with competition comprising specialty coffee producers, Indonesian coffee growers, local cooperatives, premium coffee brands, exporters, and luxury coffee retailers. The leading players in the market are Kopi Luwak Coffee, Vinacafe, Wild Gayo Luwak, Lavanta Coffee, and Rumacoffee, collectively estimated to account for approximately 40% of the global kopi luwak coffee market share

Established players compete primarily on product authenticity, bean quality, traceability, brand reputation, sourcing relationships, processing standards, and access to international distribution channels. Emerging and regional players compete through ethically sourced and certified products, transparent production practices, small-batch roasting, distinctive flavor profiles, direct-to-consumer sales, and partnerships with specialty cafés and premium retailers.

Kopi Luwak Coffee Lavanta Coffee Vinacafe Wild Gayo Luwak Mandailing Estate Rumacoffee Bantai Civet Coffee Kopi Luwak Direct Kaya Kopi, LLC Sumatra Kopi Luwak Coffee Bean Shop Ltd.

April 2026: Cuppa announced a strategic investment from Bharat Sanjaya Ventures and a leadership realignment to accelerate franchise-led expansion across South India and international markets. The expansion includes strengthening its premium coffee portfolio, including specialty coffee offerings such as Kopi Luwak. November 2025: Worcas Group, a producer of premium Kopi Luwak, represented Indonesia at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025 in Shanghai, expanding the international promotion and export opportunities for Indonesian Kopi Luwak products. May 2025: Kopi Kenangan opened its second store in India at SDA Market, New Delhi, expanding its presence in the Indian premium coffee market and broadening access to Indonesian coffee products.