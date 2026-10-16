Cell Harvesting Systems Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

The global cell harvesting systems market size was valued at USD 7.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 7.92 billion in 2026 to USD 19.94 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the cell harvesting systems market with a share of 39.20% in 2025.

A cell harvesting system is a device or integrated set of equipment used to collect and separate cells from culture media, tissues, or biological samples for further processing, analysis, research, or manufacturing. Cell harvesting systems are tracked under HSN Code 8421 (centrifuges and filtering or purifying machinery and apparatus for liquids) and SIC Code 3826 (laboratory analytical instruments).

The cell harvesting systems market demand is driven by the use of cell-based research, production of cell therapies, and the need for efficient cell separation and collection processes. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are adopting automated harvesting systems with improved cell recovery, reduced contamination risks, and consistent processing capabilities.

2025 Market Size: USD 7.06 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 7.92 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 19.9 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 12.23%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 39.20% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 13.97%

By Type

Fastest-growing Segment: Automated CAGR (2026-2034): 13.95% By Application

Leading Segment: Biopharmaceutical Application Market Share (2025): 48.6% By End User

Fastest-growing Segment: Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies CAGR (2026-2034): 13.15%

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Transition Toward Closed-System Cell Recovery for Contamination Control

The cell harvesting systems market analysis shows a shift toward closed-system technologies that recover cells while limiting exposure to the surrounding environment. Single-use tubing, sealed transfer lines, and enclosed separation units help reduce contamination risks during cell collection and transfer.

Development of Gentle Harvesting Methods to Preserve Cell Viability

Cell harvesting equipment manufacturers are refining separation methods to recover cells while minimizing mechanical stress and processing damage. Controlled centrifugation, membrane-based separation, and optimized fluid flow can help preserve cell viability and recovery rates.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the cell harvesting system market share due to its direct exposure to shortages of precision components, sterile single-use materials, and specialized filters. A capacity-constrained recovery is likely, as limited availability of specialized components and validated consumables can restrict equipment manufacturing. Supply chain constraints could reduce the growth rate from 12.23% to 10.73%, a decline of 1.50 percentage points. As supply conditions normalize, the cell harvesting systems market growth is expected to gradually return to 12.23%.

The cell harvesting systems market attracts investment in automated cell processing, closed manufacturing platforms, and equipment that supports the production of cell-based therapies. In October 2026, Multiply Labs raised USD 75 million in Series B funding to scale its robotic manufacturing platform for cell therapies and other biologic medicines. The platform automates complex manufacturing steps, although the funding was not specifically allocated to cell harvesting equipment.

Expansion of Cell-Based Research and Regenerative Medicine and Adoption of Single-Use Technologies in Bioprocessing Drives Market

Advances in regenerative medicine and cell-based research are increasing the need for reliable cell harvesting systems. These systems help researchers collect and recover cells for applications such as tissue engineering, stem cell research, and cell therapy development. The focus on innovative treatments and laboratory research supports demand for efficient cell harvesting technologies.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly adopting single-use technologies to simplify cell processing and reduce contamination risks. Single-use cell harvesting systems can minimize cleaning requirements, shorten equipment changeover times, and support flexible manufacturing operations.

Cell Viability Risks and Sterile Processing Requirements Restrain Cell Harvesting Systems Market Growth

Cell harvesting systems must recover cells while preserving their viability, purity, and functional properties for downstream research or therapeutic use. Excessive mechanical stress, unsuitable processing conditions, or cell loss during separation can reduce recovery rates and compromise sample quality.

Cell harvesting processes often require controlled environments, sterile equipment, and validated procedures to prevent contamination. These requirements can increase equipment maintenance, cleaning, and validation costs, making implementation more difficult for smaller laboratories and facilities with limited resources.

Cell Recovery from 3D Bioprinted Tissues and Harvesting Systems for Loop Cell Manufacturing Create Opportunities for Cell Harvesting Systems Market Players

Three-dimensional bioprinted tissues provide a specialized opportunity for cell harvesting system manufacturers. Researchers need ways to recover viable cells from printed tissue structures for quality testing, drug screening, and further experimentation. Equipment developers can design gentle recovery systems that separate cells from bioinks and supporting materials while preserving cell viability.

Loop cell manufacturing offers another opportunity through harvesting systems that connect directly with upstream culture equipment and downstream processing units. Integrated systems can automate cell collection, transfer, and initial concentration while limiting open handling steps. Manufacturers can develop modular platforms for facilities producing cell-based therapies and engineered tissues under controlled manufacturing conditions.

Manual segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period, supported by its continued use in cell harvesting procedures that require direct operator control. Its suitability for smaller-scale laboratory workflows also contributes to segment growth.

Automated segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period. Its ability to improve process consistency and reduce labor requirements supports adoption across cell processing facilities.

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Biopharmaceutical application segment held the largest share of 48.6% in 2025, reflecting the use of cell harvesting systems in the production of biologics and other cell-derived products. These systems help separate and recover cells during manufacturing processes.

Stem cell research is anticipated to undergo growth of 13.75% during the forecast period. Cell harvesting systems support the recovery and processing of cells used in stem-cell studies and related laboratory work.

Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for a dominant share of 52.4% in 2025, owing to their use of cell harvesting systems in research, process development, and commercial biomanufacturing. These companies require reliable cell recovery methods across different production stages.

Research institutes are likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.85% during the forecast period. Continued use of cell-based production methods and the need for efficient harvesting workflows support investment in these systems.

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The North America cell harvesting systems market accounted for a dominant share of 39.20% in 2025.

FDA approved cellular therapy AMTAGVI uses a patient's own tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which are collected and expanded before reinfusion. The use of cell based treatments is increasing the need for reliable cell collection, recovery, and processing systems'

A Canadian research study validated next-generation sequencing (NGS) for monitoring donor-cell engraftment after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The work highlights the need for reliable cell separation and preparation before genetic analysis, supporting demand for cell processing technologies in Canada's stem cell research and clinical laboratories

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The Asia Pacific cell harvesting system market is will expand to 13.97% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth

Center for iPS Cell Research and Application Japan to establish standardized, scalable induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell manufacturing illustrates the shift toward automated stem cell production. The development of repeatable, higher throughput manufacturing workflows is expected to support demand for cell harvesting systems and compatible single use processing technologies.

The commercial rollout of NexCAR19, India's indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, is advancing the country's domestic cell therapy manufacturing ecosystem. Wider treatment adoption and efforts to scale production are expected to increase requirements for reliable cell harvesting systems that support T-cell collection and subsequent processing.

China's cell harvesting system market advances in cell and gene therapy research. A study evaluated an automated, closed cell production platform developed with China-based CytoNiche Biotech. The research used the vivaPREP system for umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell expansion and harvesting. The findings highlight how automated cell harvesting systems can improve manufacturing efficiency and support large-scale cell therapy production in the region.

Europe's cell harvesting systems market is expected to experience a growth rate of 11.78% during the forecast period.

Universities and research institutions in UK upgrade laboratory equipment to support cell and gene therapy research. For instance, Swansea University invested in replacing its automated magnetic cell separation system to support research across immunology, oncology and cellular metabolism. London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine awarded a contract for a fully automated cell separator for research applications. Such investments are increasing demand for efficient cell harvesting technologies.

Germany's National Strategy for Gene and Cell Based Therapies promotes the expansion of good manufacturing practice (GMP) facilities at universities, hospitals and research institutes, including through automation and digitalization of production processes. This initiative creates need for advanced cell harvesting systems that improve processing efficiency and enable the large scale production of cell based therapies in Germany.

The Latin America cell harvesting systems market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 12.85% during the forecast period biotechnology company Nicell operates a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) facility in Sao Paulo dedicated to developing and manufacturing advanced cell therapy products. Mexico's Researchers at the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon published a study demonstrating decentralized CAR-T cell manufacturing using leukapheresis to collect immune cells and a closed system to process them into clinical grade therapies.

The Middle East & Africa cell harvesting systems market is is projected to achieve a growth rate of 11.95% during the forecast period. Abu Dhabi Biobank, a strategic initiative of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi to develop localized manufacturing and clinical pathways for umbilical cord derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies.

South Africa's local cell therapy manufacturers adopt automated equipment to improve cell recovery, processing efficiency and manufacturing consistency. Cape Cell advanced to establish local CAR-T cell manufacturing capabilities in partnership with Miltenyi Biomedicine, for automated cell processing. Such operations increase the requirements for integrated cell harvesting and processing systems that support clinical grade cell production

The cell harvesting systems market competitive landscape is competitive, with established bioprocess equipment manufacturers, biotechnology solution providers, and life sciences technology companies. Key players such as Thermo Fisher, Sartorius AG, Danahe, Cytiva, and Alfa Laval are estimated to account for 30–35% of the global cell harvesting systems market share.

Established players compete mainly through cell recovery efficiency, product scalability, and process automation. Regional players in the cell harvesting systems market focus on specialized separation technologies and cost-effective systems.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Sartorius AG (Germany) ALFA LAVAL (India) Danaher Corporation (US) Cytiva (US) Eppendorf SE (Germany) Corning Incorporated (US) Esco Aster Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) ADS Biotec Inc. (US)

September 2026: Esco Aster Bioengineering launched CelShaker, an automated cell harvesting system designed to streamline cell recovery during good manufacturing practice.

April 2026: Miracell received United States Food and Drug Administration clearance for its SMART M-CELL platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow concentration systems.

April 2026: Sartorius launched CellCelector CLD, an automated cell imaging and isolation platform that identifies and retrieves selected cell clones for downstream cell line development.