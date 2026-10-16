Olivia Wilde's Best Movies: Booksmart To TRON: Legacy - 5 Films That Prove Her Versatility

From futuristic adventures and coming-of-age comedies to psychological thrillers and relationship-driven stories, Olivia Wilde has explored different genres both in front and behind the camera. With The Invite, she returns to the screen in a darkly comic take on marriage, intimacy, and the unexpected turns a dinner party takes.

Here are five films that showcase different facets of her work

1. The Invite (Zee 5) - The Invite is a movie directed and starring Olivia Wilde and it is a dark comedy focusing on issues related to marriage and relationship difficulties. The story follows Joe and Angela, a couple whose strained marriage takes an unexpected turn when they invite their neighbours over for dinner. Blending awkward humour with relationship drama, the film explores buried tensions, desire and the messier sides of human connection.

2. TRON: Legacy (JioHotstar)- Olivia Wilde is featured in TRON: Legacy as Quorra, a competent and wily warrior in a future digital world. The film follows Sam Flynn as he enters this virtual universe in search of his father and finds himself caught in a dangerous battle. With its striking visuals and high-stakes action, the film showcases Wilde in a science-fiction adventure that is a departure from her relationship-driven roles.

3. Booksmart (Amazon Prime Video) - Being a coming-of-age comedy film and directorial debut of Olivia Wilde, Booksmart revolves around two bookish best friends who want to live out their last days of high school. What follows is a chaotic night filled with unexpected adventures. Balancing humour with heartfelt moments, the film captures the excitement of friendship, growing up and stepping outside one's comfort zone.

4. Rush (JioHotstar) - Olivia Wilde plays Suzy Miller in Ron Howard's biographical sports drama Rush, which is set in the cutthroat world of Formula One racing in the 1970s. Centred on the fierce rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, the film explores ambition, risk and life beyond the racetrack. Wilde's role adds a personal dimension to this high-speed story of competition and contrasting personalities.

5. Don't Worry Darling (Netflix) - Olivia Wilde both directs and portrays Bunny in the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, which is about a seemingly ideal town concealing disturbing secrets. As housewife Alice begins questioning the reality around her, the film explores themes of control, conformity and the illusion of perfection. With its striking visuals and growing suspense, it reflects Wilde's interest in stories that look beneath the surface.

From science-fiction adventures and coming-of-age comedies to psychological thrillers and relationship dramas, these films highlight Olivia Wilde's range as an actor and director. With The Invite, she brings that experience to a story that finds humour and unexpected revelations in the complexities of marriage and human connection.

Watch The Invite exclusively on Zee 5