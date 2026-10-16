'Begging For My Own Money': Bengaluru Tenant Says Landlord Has Delayed Deposit After 3 Years

A Bengaluru resident has described the experience of trying to recover their security deposit from a landlord as a "humiliation ritual," adding to a growing chorus of complaints about rental practices in the city.

The tenant, who had been renting a house in Bengaluru for the first time, said they had been a model tenant for three years. Payments were always on time. No complaints. No issues. But when the time came for the landlord to return the deposit, the situation changed entirely.

"Begging For My Own Money"

In a social media post, the tenant described how the landlord began ignoring calls and messages, offering excuses instead of returning the money. "Been a compliant and good tenant who always paid on time for the past 3 years. I've been constantly following up with the landlord to pay up my deposit and nada," the post read.

The tenant said they were either ignored outright or met with vague excuses. "Just getting straight up ignored or getting excuses. Hate how much I have to beg for my own money," they wrote.

Expressing frustration, the tenant said it was "unbelievable" that landlords were allowed to get away with such behaviour repeatedly. "When they are wealthy and still try to get away from paying people. Disgusting," the post added.

The tenant said they had legal contacts and would explore that route if the money was not returned within a few days, as advised by others online.

Being a tenant in Bangalore is a humiliation ritualby u/MonkFull5635 in bangalorerentals

A City-Wide Pattern

The post struck a nerve, with several social media users saying the problem was not isolated to one landlord or one neighbourhood. Many advised the tenant to seek legal help if the delay continued.

One user suggested turning the problem into a business opportunity: "Thinking of starting a startup where I can help tenants get their security deposit back. Of course, I will charge a fee for the service but only upon successful recovery."

Another described it as a matter that "calls for a huge arbitration opportunity," though they admitted it was "not worth the hassle for anybody."

A third user shared a similar experience from Hyderabad, where a wealthy landlord refused to return a deposit of Rs 1.2 lakh. "I confronted him and warned that I'll litigate. That cheap man caved and returned my deposit," the user wrote.

A fourth user offered a theory about why landlords delay: "Dude, these people usually wait till they get a new tenant and pay you with that deposit. How long has it been? If the house is rented already and you're not yet paid, just visit a lawyer."