Accessiway Named A Leader By Gartner® In The First Magic Quadranttm For Digital Accessibility Platforms

MENAFN - Pressat) The recognition comes just over a year after the European Accessibility Act came into force, confirming Accessiway's commitment to supporting businesses as they adapt to accessibility requirements for a truly inclusive digital world.

Turin, October 16, 2026 – Accessiway has been named a Leader in the first Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Accessibility, published by Gartner® on October 5, 2026. This is the first edition of the Magic QuadrantTM dedicated to the digital accessibility solutions market, replacing the previous Market Guide. The report evaluates platforms on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

The recognition comes just over a year after the European Accessibility Act (EAA) came into force. The EAA is the European directive that sets common accessibility requirements for certain physical and digital products and services. In this context, accessibility is no longer just a matter of verification: it requires companies to take an ongoing approach involving technology, people, and organizations. Yet recent research conducted by Accessiway on 107 websites of listed companies across five European stock indices found that 98% of the sites analyzed still have at least one accessibility barrier.

This is the landscape in which Accessiway operates, with an approach that combines automated checks, expert audits, user testing, remediation of accessibility issues and process management tools.

Accessiway's platform also includes tools for managing the accessibility of websites, single-page applications (SPAs), native mobile apps and PDFs. The PDF Solution Suite is a comprehensive approach to making your documents fully accessible and compliant with regulatory standards such as WCAG 2.2 level AA and EN 301 549. Expert audits are delivered into a live dashboard. Issues that flow straight into Jira. Progress you can see across every site, every day.

"We are honored to be named a Leader in the first Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM dedicated to Digital Accessibility," said Amit Borsok, CEO and Co-Founder of Accessiway. "Accessiway is committed to continuing to innovate in the field of digital accessibility, with one clear goal: making the web accessible for all. Technology, regulation and user expectations are evolving at a fast pace, and we want to stay ahead of that change, thinking beyond conventional approaches to meet the needs of both our clients and the people who use their digital services every day. We will keep pushing boundaries and challenging the limits of what accessibility can achieve, so that no one has to give up a service because they cannot use it."

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