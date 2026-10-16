Hope Spring Ecards Partners With Sus Pads On Christmas Ecards Fundraiser

HEREFORD, UK – October, 2026 – Hope Spring eCards is collaborating with SuS Pads' newly launched eCards platform to create Christmas greetings that help raise funds for the two charities' work.

Lolade Aderibigbe, a spokesperson for Hope Spring ecards said:

Christmas is a time when people naturally think about helping others. Through this collaboration, we want to demonstrate how something as simple as sending an eCard can contribute to a wider charitable purpose.

The collaboration brings together two organisations whose work contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 6 through clean water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives. It pairs Hope Spring's experience in eCard fundraising with SuS Pads' ambition to develop a new source of support through its own digital platform.

Hope Spring supports access to clean water in underserved communities, while SuS Pads works to address period poverty through menstrual hygiene education and reusable pad training. Their activities connect access to essential resources with health, dignity and opportunity.

Christmas offers an opportunity to introduce supporters to this shared purpose. By choosing a charity eCard, senders can celebrate the season while helping sustain work beyond the festive period.

For SuS Pads, the partnership provides access to design experience as it builds its newly launched eCards service. Hope Spring's designers will apply their knowledge of digital greetings to help create a Christmas collection that SuS Pads can promote to its supporter community.

Boluwatife Olorunfemi, Director at SusPads, said:

Access to clean water and menstrual hygiene are closely connected to health, dignity and opportunity. Our partnership with Hope Spring reflects the value of working together towards these shared goals. We are excited to introduce Christmas eCards as another way for our supporters to engage with our mission and contribute to positive change.

The initiative also demonstrates how charities can share practical skills to strengthen fundraising. Alongside raising money, the Christmas cards will provide an opportunity to introduce more people to the organisations' work and the importance of clean water and menstrual hygiene.

Supporters are invited to visit SuS Pads eCards Hope Spring Christmas eCards