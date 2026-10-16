Innovations Can Advance Azerbaijan's Agriculture ADA Vice Rector
The event was jointly organized by ADA University, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Ismayilzade welcomed the event's focus on innovations, technologies, and the contribution of scientific research to progress in agriculture and food systems.
"I hope today's discussions will create new friendships and connections, and that our students will learn from experienced speakers. Together, we can make Azerbaijan and its agricultural sector stronger, more prosperous, and more advanced. This will also help fulfill the mission of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, operating under ADA University, to train the specialists our economy needs," the vice rector said.
Ismayilzade congratulated FAO representatives on the anniversary of the organization's founding and its achievements, expressing hope that the partnership would expand further in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment