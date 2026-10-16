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Innovations Can Advance Azerbaijan's Agriculture ADA Vice Rector


Date: 2026-10-16 06:16:51

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Innovations, new technologies, and scientific research can help make Azerbaijan's agricultural sector stronger and more advanced, Vice Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade said at the World Food Day 2026 event in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was jointly organized by ADA University, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Ismayilzade welcomed the event's focus on innovations, technologies, and the contribution of scientific research to progress in agriculture and food systems.

"I hope today's discussions will create new friendships and connections, and that our students will learn from experienced speakers. Together, we can make Azerbaijan and its agricultural sector stronger, more prosperous, and more advanced. This will also help fulfill the mission of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, operating under ADA University, to train the specialists our economy needs," the vice rector said.

Ismayilzade congratulated FAO representatives on the anniversary of the organization's founding and its achievements, expressing hope that the partnership would expand further in the future.

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Trend News Agency

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