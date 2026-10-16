Global Polymer Emulsions Market By Polymer Type, Applications, And End-Use Sector, 2026-2032 Water-Based Demand Drives 4.8% CAGR And US$51.4 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Polymer Emulsions Market - Polymer Types, Applications and End-Use Sectors" has been added tooffering.

The global Polymer Emulsions market is projected to increase from US$37 billion in 2025 to US$51.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing demand for environmentally responsible water-based formulations, sustained construction and infrastructure investment, and the broader adoption of high-performance coatings and adhesives across industrial applications.

Polymer emulsions are widely used in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, paper & paperboard, automotive components, textiles, packaging, and construction materials. Demand is also benefiting from continued innovation in sustainable formulations and advanced polymer technologies designed to improve adhesion, flexibility, durability, and regulatory compliance. Acrylic emulsions remain the leading polymer category, while Paints & Coatings account for the largest application share.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominated the global Polymer Emulsions market in 2025, generating 43% of total revenue, equivalent to US$16 billion. The region is forecast to remain the fastest-growing market through 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9%. Rapid industrialization, urban development, manufacturing expansion, and rising construction activity in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other Asia-Pacific economies are expected to support this performance.

Europe ranked as the second-largest regional market in 2025, followed closely by North America. Both regions benefit from established paints & coatings, adhesives, automotive, and construction industries, although their growth rates are expected to remain moderate compared with Asia-Pacific. South America and the Rest of World also present opportunities as infrastructure investment and industrial production increase.

Polymer Type Analysis

Acrylic emulsions represented 41.2% of global revenue in 2025, supported by extensive demand across paints, coatings, adhesives, and construction applications. Acrylic is also projected to be the fastest-growing polymer type, with a CAGR of 5.6% through 2032. Its market share is forecast to rise to 43.6%, with revenue reaching US$22.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Vinyl Acetate was the second-largest polymer segment, followed by Polyurethane Dispersions. The report also evaluates Styrene-Butadiene (SB) Latex and other polymer types, providing insight into their performance across established and emerging applications.

Application Analysis

Paints & Coatings led the market with a 47.7% revenue share valued at US$17.7 billion in 2025. Demand is driven by architectural, industrial, and protective coating formulations used across residential, commercial, infrastructure, automotive, and manufacturing projects. This segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2032, increasing its market share to 49.2%.

Adhesives & Sealants ranked as the second-largest application segment, benefiting from demand in construction, packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. The report also assesses Paper & Paperboard and other applications to identify additional areas of commercial opportunity.

End-use Sector Analysis

Building & Construction accounted for 38% of global revenue in 2025, reflecting the significant use of polymer emulsions in architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, and construction materials. The sector is forecast to reach US$19.9 billion by 2032 and retain its leading position.

Automotive was the second-largest end-use sector and is expected to record the fastest growth, advancing at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2032. Automotive revenue is projected to reach US$13.6 billion, supported by increasing requirements for high-performance coatings, adhesives, and lightweight material applications. General Industry, Textiles, and Other End-Use Sectors are also included in the market assessment.

Report Scope and Key Metrics

The report analyzes the global Polymer Emulsions market by geographic region, polymer type, application, and end-use sector. It covers the period from 2022 to 2032, including projections from 2025 through 2032, and presents market values in US$. Profiles of more than 25 companies are included alongside recent corporate, product, and industrial developments.



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Value market in US$

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World

Polymer Types: Acrylic, Polyurethane Dispersions, Styrene-Butadiene (SB) Latex, Vinyl Acetate, and Other Polymer Types

Applications: Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, and Other Applications End-use Sectors: Automotive, Building & Construction, General Industry, Textiles, and Other End-Use Sectors

Companies Featured



Arkema SA

Asahi Kasei Corp

BASF SE

Celanese Corp

Clariant International AG

Covestro AG

DIC Corp

Dow Chemical Company, The

Engineered Polymer Solutions

Gellner Industrial LLC

Lubrizol Corp

Synthomer Plc

Trinseo Plc Wacker Chemie AG

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