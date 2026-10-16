Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Material, Application, And Region, 2026-2035 Sustainable Packaging Drives Growth To USD 4.78 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market by Application; Material; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market was valued at approximately USD 3.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 4.78 billion by 2035. According to the report, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.42% from 2026 to 2035, supported by expanding demand for sustainable, versatile, and visually appealing packaging across multiple industries.

Growth is being driven by rising consumption of convenience foods, including ready-to-eat meals, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, pre-packaged meats, bakery products, dairy products, and snacks. These products require packaging that protects quality, maintains freshness and hygiene, supports efficient transportation, and enhances shelf presentation. The lightweight structure, design flexibility, and material compatibility of thermoformed shallow trays also support their adoption in cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and electronics.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The global movement to restrict expanded polystyrene foam is creating demand for alternative rigid packaging formats. Government regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, and circular economy initiatives are encouraging manufacturers to increase the use of recycled PET (rPET), biodegradable plastics, and mono-materials.

Recycled PET helps reduce dependence on virgin materials, while mono-material packaging can improve compatibility with recycling systems. These developments are creating opportunities for suppliers that can provide durable trays with reliable product protection, attractive presentation, and improved environmental performance.

Manufacturers are also investing in capacity, material innovation, and application-specific packaging. Amcor is expanding production capabilities for healthcare packaging, while Pactiv Evergreen focuses on high-volume food packaging for retail and foodservice customers. Sonoco Products Company is advancing functional designs that improve protection and usability. Placon continues to emphasize recycled PET in support of circular economy objectives.

Manufacturing Challenges

Market expansion may be affected by resin price volatility and high energy costs. Thermoforming depends heavily on plastic resins, and fluctuations in global oil markets can influence material expenses and pricing strategies. Heat-based production processes also require substantial energy, placing pressure on operating margins.

The transition to sustainable materials presents additional operational considerations. Manufacturers may need to invest in new sourcing systems, equipment adjustments, quality testing, and regulatory compliance. Companies capable of balancing sustainability, performance, production efficiency, and cost will be better positioned to compete.

Application and Material Analysis

The food and beverage sector accounted for approximately 68% of the global market. Its leading position reflects extensive use of thermoformed shallow trays for dairy products, bakery products, meat, poultry, seafood, food services, snacks, and other perishable items. These applications depend on packaging that can preserve quality, reduce contamination risks, and withstand handling throughout the supply chain.

Plastic remained the largest material segment because of its versatility, structural integrity, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for high-volume manufacturing. Major material categories include:



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Other plastics Paper-Based Laminates

Key application segments include:



Food

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods Electronics

Regional Market Outlook

North America led the Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market in 2025 with approximately 35% of global revenue. The region benefits from mature retail infrastructure, advanced packaging technologies, strong demand for convenience foods, and established cold-chain logistics networks in the United States and Canada.

Thermoformed shallow trays are widely used across North American retail and foodservice channels because they support product visibility, freshness, hygiene, and efficient handling. Durable and leak-proof packaging is particularly important for transporting perishable goods while minimizing spoilage and waste.

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia-Pacific is represented by major markets including China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, and ASEAN, while the analysis also includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE.

Leading Market Participants



Placon

Pactiv Evergreen

Sonoco Products Company

Greiner Packaging

Berry Global

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor

Dart Container Corporation

Novolex Other prominent players

Competition remains moderately fragmented, with companies differentiating through sustainable materials, production scale, design innovation, regulatory compliance, and application-specific performance. Continued investment in recycled content, mono-material packaging, and efficient manufacturing is expected to shape the Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market through 2035.

Key Attributes

