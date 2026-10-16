AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market: Global And Regional Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach $18.04 Billion As Generative AI And Workflow Automation Scale
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2036
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036
|$18.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview
1.2 Market Trends
1.2.1 Impact Analysis
1.2.2 Key Trends
1.2.2.1 Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships among Industry Stakeholders
1.2.2.2 Advancement Toward Foundation Models and Generative AI Expanding Imaging AI Capabilities
1.2.2.3 Shift toward Cloud- and Web-Based AI Platforms
1.2.2.4 Platformization of AI in Medical Imaging Supporting Multi-Vendor Integration and Orchestration
1.2.3 Opportunity Assessment
1.3 Regulatory Framework
1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies
1.3.2 Regulatory Framework for Artificial Intelligence-Based FDA-Approved Medical Devices and Algorithms
1.3.3 Regulatory Framework in North America
1.3.3.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.
1.3.4 Regulatory Framework in Europe
1.3.5 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific
1.3.5.1 Regulatory Framework in Japan
1.3.5.2 Regulatory Framework in China
1.3.5.3 Regulatory Framework in India
1.3.6 Regulatory Framework in the Other Countries
1.3.6.1 Regulatory Framework in Brazil
1.3.6.2 Regulatory Framework in Mexico
1.3.6.3 Regulatory Framework in Israel
1.3.6.4 Regulatory Framework in the K.S.A.
1.3.6.5 Regulatory Framework in the U.A.E.
1.4 Value Chain Analysis
1.4.1 Key Stages in Value Chain
1.4.2 Key Challenges across the Value Chain
1.4.3 Strategic Implications for Stakeholders
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.5.2 Market Drivers
1.5.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Early Detection and Risk-Based Screening Driving Adoption of AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions
1.5.2.2 Need for Improved Diagnostic Accuracy and Clinical Decision-Making Accelerating AI Integration in Medical Imaging
1.5.2.3 Expansion of Multi-Specialty and Multi-Modality Clinical Applications Increasing Demand for AI Medical Imaging Solutions
1.5.2.4 Technological Advancements Enabling Higher-Value AI Imaging Capabilities
1.5.3 Market Challenges
1.5.3.1 Legal and Liability-Related Concerns Limiting Adoption of AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions
1.5.3.2 Increasing Cybersecurity Risks and Data Privacy Constraints Restricting Scalable AI Deployment in Medical Imaging
1.5.4 Market Opportunities
1.5.4.1 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce Creating Opportunities for AI-Based Workflow Augmentation
1.5.4.2 Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure and Digital Transformation Creating Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
1.5.4.3 Advancements in Real-Time and Edge AI Creating New Opportunities for Intelligent Imaging Devices
2 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Product), $Million, 2024-2036
Each product segment includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
2.1 Software
2.2 Hardware
3 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Modality), $Million, 2024-2036
Each modality segment includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
3.1 Computed Tomography
3.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
3.3 Ultrasound
3.4 X-Ray
3.5 Others
4 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Deployment Model), $Million, 2024-2036
Each deployment model includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
4.1 Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions
4.2 On-Premises Solutions
5 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Workflow), $Million, 2024-2036
Each workflow segment includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
5.1 Image Acquisition
5.2 Image Analysis
5.3 Detection
5.4 Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support
5.5 Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment
5.6 Triage
5.7 Reporting and Communication
6 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Application), $Million, 2024-2036
Each application segment includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
6.1 Specialty Imaging
6.1.1 Cardiology
6.1.2 Oncology
6.1.2.1 Lung Cancer
6.1.2.2 Breast Cancer
6.1.2.3 Other Cancer Types
6.1.3 Neurology
6.1.4 Respiratory
6.1.5 Orthopedics
6.1.6 Others
6.2 General Imaging
7 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market (by Region), $Million, 2024-2036
Each regional and country-level assessment includes an overview, growth drivers, market challenges, analyst view, market sizing, and forecast.
7.1 North America
7.1.1 U.S.
7.1.2 Canada
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 U.K.
7.2.2 Germany
7.2.3 France
7.2.4 Italy
7.2.5 Spain
7.2.6 Switzerland
7.2.7 Sweden
7.2.8 Netherlands
7.2.9 Rest-of-Europe
7.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.1 China
7.3.2 Japan
7.3.3 Australia and New Zealand
7.3.4 South Korea
7.3.5 Singapore
7.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
7.4 Rest-of-the-World
7.4.1 Israel
7.4.2 Brazil
7.4.3 Mexico
7.4.4 Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World
8 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
8.1 Key Strategies and Developments, January 2023-March 2026
8.2 Key Developments Analysis (by Company)
8.3 Company Profiles
Each company profile covers the company overview, top products/product portfolio, top competitors, target customers, key personnel, and analyst view.
8.3.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group
8.3.2 Aidoc
8.3.3 Butterfly Network, Inc.
8.3.4 Canon Inc.
8.3.5 Carestream Health Inc.
8.3.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
8.3.7 General Electric Company
8.3.8 Hologic, Inc.
8.3.9 Lunit Inc.
8.3.10 Qure.ai
8.3.11 RadNet, Inc. (DeepHealth, Inc.)
8.3.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.3.13 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
8.3.14 Siemens Healthineers AG
8.3.15 VUNO, Inc.
9 Research Methodology
9.1 Data Sources
9.1.1 Primary Data Sources
9.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
9.1.3 Data Triangulation
9.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured
- Agfa-Gevaert Group Aidoc Butterfly Network, Inc. Canon Inc. Carestream Health Inc. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation General Electric Company Hologic, Inc. Lunit Inc. Qure.ai RadNet, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Siemens Healthineers AG VUNO, Inc.
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