Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size And Forecast 2025-2029 By Assay, Cause, Product, Lab, And Care Setting AI, Rapid Testing, And Genomics Create High-Value Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2025-2029 - Global Market Forecasts by Assay, Cause, Product, Lab and Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
More than 45 million people worldwide are affected by sepsis each year, yet a definitive diagnostic remains unavailable. This urgent clinical challenge is accelerating demand for faster, more accurate sepsis diagnostics and intensifying competition among established companies, emerging developers and research organizations.
The report examines the global sepsis diagnostics market as genomic, molecular and rapid diagnostic technologies continue to advance. It evaluates the factors shaping market growth, identifies commercial opportunities and provides a five year market size forecast to support strategic planning, investment analysis and business development.
Artificial Intelligence could play an increasingly important role in the future of sepsis detection. By supporting the analysis of complex clinical, genomic and molecular data, Artificial Intelligence may help diagnostic developers improve speed, accuracy and decision making. However, the technologies, companies and testing approaches most likely to achieve broad clinical adoption have yet to be determined.
The stakes are significant. Sepsis requires urgent intervention, creating strong demand for emergency life saving diagnostics that can support timely treatment decisions. Tests that demonstrate reliable clinical performance, efficient integration into health care workflows and measurable value for providers may command premium pricing. The report assesses the market drivers, barriers and competitive dynamics that will influence adoption across major regions.
Improving standards of health care worldwide are contributing to sustained market expansion. At the same time, the legacy of the pandemic has altered the diagnostic environment for respiratory infections, laboratory testing and acute care. Greater awareness of infectious disease risks, expanded testing infrastructure and continued investment in diagnostic capacity are creating new possibilities for sepsis testing.
Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution are also converging, opening opportunities for new products and clinical applications. Molecular testing, genomic analysis and other emerging approaches could reshape the competitive landscape by enabling earlier or more precise identification of infection and patient risk. Although several market participants have already established strong positions, disruptive diagnostic technologies could change current testing pathways and create space for new entrants.
The report delivers analysis of market size, growth prospects, technology trends, clinical needs and competitive activity. It highlights the issues affecting commercialization, including diagnostic performance, adoption, pricing, workflow requirements and evolving health care priorities. This market intelligence enables organizations to assess opportunities across the global sepsis diagnostics market and evaluate the potential impact of emerging technologies.
Designed for diagnostic companies, investors, health care organizations, researchers and strategic decision makers, the research supports informed investment decisions, company valuations, product planning and market entry strategies. It provides the latest available data and a clear outlook on where growth may occur over the forecast period.
Purchasers also receive assistance and access to additional specific data without an additional charge. With focused analysis of sepsis diagnostics, rapid testing, genomic technologies, molecular diagnostics and Artificial Intelligence, the report equips organizations with the evidence needed to evaluate this high value global market with greater confidence.
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Abionic Accel Diagnostics Accelerate Diagnostics ADT Biotech Anatolia Geneworks Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. Baebies Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Becton, Dickinson and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Biocartis BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux) bioMerieux Diagnostics Bruker Cube Dx Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH Cytovale Deepull Diagnostics DNAe EKF Diagnostics Holdings GeneFluidics GenMark Dx (Roche) Grifols Immunexpress Inflammatix LightDeck Diagnostics Linear Diagnostics Luminex Corp (DiaSorin) Mobidiag (Hologic) NanoDx Nanomix Qiagen Response Biomedical Roche Molecular Diagnostics SeLux Diagnostics Septec Siemens Healthineers Sphingotec T2 Biosystems Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Vela Diagnostics
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