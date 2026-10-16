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Digital PCR Market - Global And Regional Analysis By Product, Application, And End User, 2026-2036 Precision Diagnostics Drive 15.52% CAGR Toward $4.40 Billion


Date: 2026-10-16 06:16:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize recurring consumables, workflow automation, assay expansion and regional go-to-market strategies to capture demand in precision diagnostics and biopharma.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital PCR Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End User, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital PCR market was valued at $781.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.40 billion by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.52% from 2026 to 2036. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising demand for sensitive, precise, and absolute nucleic acid quantification across clinical diagnostics, life sciences research, biopharmaceutical development, and applied testing.

Digital PCR adoption is increasing in rare mutation detection, copy number variation analysis, minimal residual disease monitoring, viral load quantification, gene expression analysis, transplant monitoring, food safety testing, environmental testing, and liquid biopsy research. Its integration with next-generation sequencing and advanced molecular testing workflows is also strengthening its role in precision diagnostics, translational research, and therapeutic development.

Technology and Industry Outlook

Technology development is focused on improving assay sensitivity, multiplexing, throughput, automation, reproducibility, workflow efficiency, and software-enabled data interpretation. Droplet-based systems, chip-based platforms, integrated partitioning workflows, validated assay panels, and higher-throughput instruments are enabling laboratories to reduce variability and improve analytical confidence.

The expansion of digital PCR is also increasing demand for standardized assays, reliable consumable supplies, validated workflows, interoperable software, and technical support. As platforms become easier to operate and assay portfolios broaden, the technology is expected to move beyond specialized research into a wider range of translational, biopharmaceutical, quality-control, and selected clinical applications.

Digital PCR Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Systems
  • Consumables, including kits, assays, and reagents
  • Software and services

Consumables are expected to dominate the digital PCR market because they are required throughout sample preparation, reaction setup, partitioning, amplification, and target detection. Recurring purchases of master mixes, primers, probes, cartridges, chips, reagents, assay kits, and other workflow-specific products are anticipated to remain a major revenue source as testing volumes increase.

By Application

  • Clinical and research applications
  • Environmental applications
  • Forensic applications
  • Other applications

Clinical and research applications are projected to hold the leading market share. Growth in this segment is supported by digital PCR use in oncology, infectious disease detection, genetic testing, rare variant analysis, assay validation, molecular quantification, and biomarker research.

By End User

  • Academic and research institutions
  • Hospitals and clinics
  • Diagnostic centers
  • Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies
  • Other end users

Academic and research institutions are expected to lead the market due to their extensive use of digital PCR in molecular biology, genomics, oncology, infectious disease studies, copy number variation analysis, biomarker discovery, assay development, and next-generation sequencing validation.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global digital PCR market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established molecular diagnostics capabilities, substantial research and development investment, and growing adoption of precision medicine. The region benefits from a strong network of clinical laboratories, academic research centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and reference testing organizations.

The report also evaluates market opportunities across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to benefit from expanding genomics research, increasing healthcare investment, rising molecular diagnostic capacity, and growing biopharmaceutical activity.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

A principal market driver is the increasing role of digital PCR in personalized medicine, oncology, and rare disease diagnostics. Greater use of molecular biomarkers for patient stratification, treatment selection, disease monitoring, and genetic characterization is creating demand for reliable detection and measurement of low-frequency molecular alterations.

High instrument and consumable costs remain a major adoption challenge. Capital expenditure, platform-specific reagents, cartridges, nanoplates, droplet-generation materials, assay kits, maintenance, and specialist staffing can limit accessibility for small and mid-sized laboratories, public hospitals, academic institutions, and diagnostic centers in price-sensitive markets.

Significant opportunities are emerging in therapeutic development and precision treatment planning. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies can apply digital PCR to biomarker validation, rare variant confirmation, treatment-response assessment, viral vector quantification, companion diagnostic development, and orthogonal validation of sequencing results. Cell and gene therapy programs are also expected to create additional demand for precise molecular measurement.

Recent Digital PCR Market Developments

  • In June 2026, QIAGEN N.V. announced additions to its QIAcuity digital polymerase chain reaction ecosystem to expand gene expression capabilities, broaden assay content, and improve workflow standardization across research and biopharma applications.
  • In July 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched four Droplet Digital PCR platforms, including the QX Continuum ddPCR system and the QX700 series acquired through its purchase of Stilla Technologies.
  • In July 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. completed its acquisition of Stilla Technologies, expanding its portfolio of next-generation digital polymerase chain reaction systems.

Competitive Landscape

The digital PCR market is moderately competitive, with companies differentiating their offerings through sensitivity, precision, partitioning performance, multiplexing capability, throughput, automation, software functionality, assay reproducibility, validation support, and technical service. Competition is shifting from standalone instruments toward integrated ecosystems that combine systems, consumables, application-specific assays, data analysis software, and support services.

Prominent market participants include:

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Standard BioTools, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Genetron Holdings Limited
  • Precigenome LLC
  • RevoSketch Inc.
  • JN Medsys
  • JETA Molecular BV
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • TargetingOne Corporation
  • RainSure Scientific
  • Pilot Gene Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report supports product and innovation planning by identifying developments across droplet-based systems, chip-based platforms, consumables, software, automation, multiplexing, and application-specific assays. Regional, product, application, and end-user analysis can inform go-to-market strategies and investment priorities across established and emerging digital PCR markets.

Competitive benchmarking provides insight into instrument portfolios, reagents, assay kits, cartridges, chips, software, and service models. The findings can help organizations identify areas where differentiation depends on analytical performance, workflow simplicity, throughput, validation, usability, and customer support.

Research Methodology

The market assessment covers 2024 to 2036, with 2025 used as the base year and 2026 to 2036 as the forecast period. Findings were developed through primary interviews with executives, commercial leaders, research and development specialists, translational science professionals, technology providers, laboratories, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology organizations.

Secondary research included company annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, product portfolios, recognized publications, white papers, journals, press releases, news sources, and paid databases. The information was triangulated to validate market values, segment shares, regional trends, competitive positioning, technology priorities, pricing dynamics, and end-user demand.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 199
Forecast Period 2026 - 2036
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.04 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036 $4.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:


1 Global Digital PCR Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem
1.1.1 Workflow of Digital PCR
1.1.2 Comparison of qPCR and dPCR
1.1.3 Technology Roadmap and Evolution
1.1.4 Adoption and Penetration Analysis
1.1.5 Digital PCR in Cell and Gene Therapy
1.1.6 Funding and Investment Landscape
1.1.7 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.7.1 Impact Analysis
1.1.7.1.1 Complementary Use of Digital PCR with Next-Generation Sequencing Workflows
1.1.7.1.2 Shift toward Rapid, Portable, and Decentralized Digital PCR Workflows
1.1.7.1.3 Rising Product Launches in the Digital PCR Ecosystem
1.1.8 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.9 Pricing Analysis
1.1.10 Patent Analysis
1.1.10.1 Patent Filing Trend by Region
1.1.10.2 Patent Filing Trend by Country
1.1.10.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)
1.1.11 Ongoing Digital PCR Clinical Trials
1.1.12 Regulatory Landscape
1.1.12.1 U.S.
1.1.12.2 European Union
1.1.12.3 Asia-Pacific
1.1.12.3.1 Japan
1.1.12.3.2 China
1.2 Market Dynamics
1.2.1 Market Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Role of Digital PCR in Personalized Medicine, Oncology, and Rare Disease Diagnostics
1.2.1.2 Increasing Burden of Infectious Diseases and Need for Rapid Molecular Diagnostics
1.2.2 Market Restraints
1.2.2.1 High Instrument and Consumable Costs Associated with Digital PCR Platforms
1.2.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Molecular Laboratory Professionals and Trained Technicians
1.2.3 Market Opportunities
1.2.3.1 Expanding Role of Digital PCR in Therapeutic Development and Precision Treatment Planning
1.2.3.2 Expanding Digital PCR Adoption in Emerging Molecular Diagnostic Markets
2 Global Digital PCR Market (by Product), $Million, 2024-2036
2.1 Systems
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.1.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR Systems
2.1.2.2 Chip-Based Digital PCR Systems
2.2 Consumables (Kits, Assays, and Reagents)
2.2.1 Overview
2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
2.3 Software and Services
2.3.1 Overview
2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
3 Global Digital PCR Market (by Application), $Million, 2024-2036
3.1 Clinical and Research Application
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.1.2.1 Oncology
3.1.2.1.1 Solid Tumor
3.1.2.1.2 Hematological Malignancies
3.1.2.2 Infectious Diseases
3.1.2.2.1 Respiratory Infections
3.1.2.2.2 Gastrointestinal Infections
3.1.2.2.3 Blood-Borne Viral Infections
3.1.2.2.4 Other Infectious Diseases
3.1.2.3 Rare Diseases
3.1.2.3.1 Inherited Trait Type
3.1.2.3.2 Acquired Trait Type
3.1.2.4 Reproductive Genetics
3.1.2.4.1 Prenatal Diseases
3.1.2.4.2 Postnatal Diseases
3.1.2.5 Transplant Diagnostics
3.1.2.6 Other Clinical and Research Applications
3.2 Environmental Applications
3.2.1 Overview
3.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.3 Forensic Applications
3.3.1 Overview
3.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
3.4 Other Applications
3.4.1 Overview
3.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
4 Global Digital PCR Market (by End User), $Million, 2024-2036
4.1 Academic and Research Institutions
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.2 Hospitals and Clinics
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.3 Diagnostic Centers
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.4 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
4.4.1 Overview
4.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.5 Other End Users
4.5.1 Overview
4.5.2 Market Sizing and Forecast
5 Global Digital PCR Market (by Region), $Million, 2024-2036
5.1 Regional Summary
5.2 North America
5.2.1 Regional Overview
5.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
5.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
5.2.4 Analyst View
5.2.5 Market Sizing and Forecast
5.2.5.1 North America Digital PCR Market, by Product
5.2.5.2 North America Digital PCR Market, by Application
5.2.5.3 North America Digital PCR Market, by End User
5.2.5.4 North America Digital PCR Market, by Country
5.2.5.4.1 U.S.
5.2.5.4.2 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Regional Overview
5.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
5.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
5.3.4 Analyst View
5.3.5 Market Sizing and Forecast
5.3.5.1 Europe Digital PCR Market, by Product
5.3.5.2 Europe Digital PCR Market, by Application
5.3.5.3 Europe Digital PCR Market, by End User
5.3.5.4 Europe Digital PCR Market, by Country
5.3.5.4.1 Germany
5.3.5.4.2 France
5.3.5.4.3 U.K.
5.3.5.4.4 Italy
5.3.5.4.5 Spain
5.3.5.4.6 Rest-of-Europe
5.4 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1 Regional Overview
5.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
5.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market
5.4.4 Analyst View
5.4.5 Market Sizing and Forecast
5.4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Digital PCR Market, by Product
5.4.5.2 Asia-Pacific Digital PCR Market, by Application
5.4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Digital PCR Market, by End User
5.4.5.4 Asia-Pacific Digital PCR Market, by Country
5.4.5.4.1 Japan
5.4.5.4.2 China
5.4.5.4.3 Australia
5.4.5.4.4 South Korea
5.4.5.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
5.5 Latin America
5.5.1 Regional Overview
5.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
5.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market
5.5.4 Analyst View
5.5.5 Market Sizing and Forecast
5.5.5.1 Latin America Digital PCR Market, by Product
5.5.5.2 Latin America Digital PCR Market, by Application
5.5.5.3 Latin America Digital PCR Market, by End User
5.5.5.4 Latin America Digital PCR Market, by Country
5.5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.5.4.2 Mexico
5.5.5.4.3 Rest-of-Latin America
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Regional Overview
5.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
5.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market
5.6.4 Analyst View
5.6.5 Market Sizing and Forecast
5.6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR Market, by Product
5.6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR Market, by Application
5.6.5.3 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR Market, by End User
5.6.5.4 Middle East and Africa Digital PCR Market, by Country
5.6.5.4.1 K.S.A.
5.6.5.4.2 Egypt
5.6.5.4.3 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
6 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
6.1 Key Strategies and Developments
6.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.1.2 Partnership, Alliances, and Business Expansion
6.1.3 New Offerings
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
6.2.1.1 Overview
6.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.1.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.1.4 Key Personnel
6.2.1.5 Analyst View
6.2.2 Standard BioTools, Inc.
6.2.2.1 Overview
6.2.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.2.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.2.4 Key Personnel
6.2.2.5 Analyst View
6.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
6.2.3.1 Overview
6.2.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.3.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.3.4 Key Personnel
6.2.3.5 Analyst View
6.2.4 Merck KGaA
6.2.4.1 Overview
6.2.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.4.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.4.4 Key Personnel
6.2.4.5 Analyst View
6.2.5 QIAGEN N.V.
6.2.5.1 Overview
6.2.5.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.5.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.5.4 Key Personnel
6.2.5.5 Analyst View
6.2.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.2.6.1 Overview
6.2.6.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.6.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.6.4 Key Personnel
6.2.6.5 Analyst View
6.2.7 Genetron Holdings Limited
6.2.7.1 Overview
6.2.7.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.7.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.7.4 Key Personnel
6.2.7.5 Analyst View
6.2.8 Precigenome LLC
6.2.8.1 Overview
6.2.8.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.8.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.8.4 Key Personnel
6.2.8.5 Analyst View
6.2.9 RevoSketch Inc.
6.2.9.1 Overview
6.2.9.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.9.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.9.4 Key Personnel
6.2.9.5 Analyst View
6.2.10 JN Medsys
6.2.10.1 Overview
6.2.10.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.10.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.10.4 Key Personnel
6.2.10.5 Analyst View
6.2.11 JETA Molecular BV.
6.2.11.1 Overview
6.2.11.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.11.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.11.4 Key Personnel
6.2.11.5 Analyst View
6.2.12 Sysmex Corporation
6.2.12.1 Overview
6.2.12.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.12.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.12.4 Key Personnel
6.2.12.5 Analyst View
6.2.13 TargetingOne Corporation
6.2.13.1 Overview
6.2.13.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.13.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.13.4 Key Personnel
6.2.13.5 Analyst View
6.2.14 RainSure Scientific
6.2.14.1 Overview
6.2.14.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.14.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.14.4 Key Personnel
6.2.14.5 Analyst View
6.2.15 Pilot Gene Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.
6.2.15.1 Overview
6.2.15.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
6.2.15.3 Target Customers/End-User
6.2.15.4 Key Personnel
6.2.15.5 Analyst View
7 Research Methodology
7.1 Data Sources
7.1.1 Primary Data Sources
7.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
7.1.3 Data Triangulation
7.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

Companies Featured

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Standard BioTools, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Genetron Holdings Limited
  • Precigenome LLC
  • RevoSketch Inc.
  • JN Medsys
  • JETA Molecular BV
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • TargetingOne Corporation
  • RainSure Scientific
  • Pilot Gene Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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