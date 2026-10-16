NANCHANG, JIANGXI, CHINA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Jiangxi Hengcheng Industrial Co., Ltd. Media RelationsOfficial Website:In recent years, Europe has faced unprecedented summer heatwaves, pushing indoor climate control systems to their absolute limits. As temperatures soar, the demand for highly efficient, quiet, and reliable cooling systems has skyrocketed.As a premier High Quality Transverse Flow Fan Factory, Jiangxi Hengcheng Industrial Co., Ltd., under its renowned brand PRSK, has emerged as a critical supply partner for European HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) manufacturers. By delivering exceptional cooling performance while strictly adhering to rigorous European quality and safety standards, the company's advanced engineering solutions are playing an essential role in keeping European homes, commercial spaces, and industrial facilities cool during the hottest months of the year.I. Engineering Advanced Cooling Solutions for Hot European SummersThe intense heatwaves sweeping across Europe have placed immense pressure on air conditioning units, air curtains, trench heaters, and floor convectors. In these applications, traditional axial fans often fall short due to uneven air distribution and elevated noise levels. Transverse flow fans, also known as cross flow or tangential fans, solve this issue by drawing air across the entire length of their cylindrical impellers. This structural design produces a wide, uniform, and stable sheet of moving air with minimal turbulence.To combat extreme summer temperatures, PRSK has optimized its transverse flow fan technology to maximize volumetric efficiency and thermal dissipation. By utilizing high-grade aluminum alloy impellers and sophisticated housing designs, these fans deliver high-throughput ventilation even in highly confined spatial envelopes. This uniform air distribution is particularly crucial for air curtains installed at commercial entrances, where they create an invisible thermal barrier that prevents hot outdoor air from entering air-conditioned interiors, thereby drastically reducing overall energy consumption.II. Precision Manufacturing and Decades of Industry ExpertiseBehind every high-performance fan is a meticulous manufacturing process backed by deep industry experience. Established in 2002, Jiangxi Hengcheng Industrial Co., Ltd is a professional cross flow fan manufacturer with over 20 years of dedicated industry experience. Operating from a state-of-the-art facility that spans over 15,000 square meters, Hengcheng integrates the entire production cycle from initial research and development to final assembly and quality inspection.The factory is equipped with dozens of advanced automated machinery and maintains an extensive library of more than 1,000 sets of specialized molds. This vast in-house tooling capability allows the engineering team to rapidly develop customized solutions to meet the specific spatial and performance requirements of European clients. With a dedicated workforce of over 100 skilled staff members, the company ensures a robust balance of high-volume manufacturing capacity and precision quality control, guaranteeing that every single fan unit is built to exact specifications.III. Meeting and Exceeding Rigid European StandardsExporting ventilation equipment to the European market requires compliance with some of the most stringent product safety, environmental, and performance standards in the world. To seamlessly integrate into European HVAC systems, PRSK's transverse flow fans undergo rigorous testing to secure essential certifications, including CE, RoHS, and CCC.Meeting these standards requires a comprehensive approach to product design and material selection:Electrical Safety and Electromagnetic Compatibility (CE): The integration of high-quality shaded pole motors and advanced brushless DC (BLDC) motors ensures that the fans operate safely under continuous, long-term loads without overheating or causing electromagnetic interference.Environmental Protection (RoHS): Every component, from the galvanized metal housings to the aluminum alloy fan blades, is manufactured using materials that are fully compliant with environmental restrictions, ensuring they are free from hazardous substances.Acoustic Comfort: European building regulations mandate strict noise limits for indoor HVAC installations. PRSK minimizes acoustic output through precise dynamic balancing of the impellers and the use of premium, long-life ball bearings. This allows the fans to maintain high airflow velocities while operating at whisper-quiet decibel levels, making them ideal for residential and commercial environments alike.IV. Product Focus: The High-Performance 30mm AC Series for Versatile ApplicationsA prime example of the company's engineering capability is the PRSK 30mm AC Series Transverse Flow Fan, a highly versatile tangential blower designed for compact and demanding environments. Featuring an impeller diameter of 30mm, this series is widely utilized in air curtains, domestic air conditioners, underfloor trench heating/cooling systems, and commercial refrigeration units.The 30mm AC Series utilizes a rugged galvanized metal housing paired with lightweight aluminum alloy blades to deliver an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and long-term corrosion resistance. Driven by highly reliable shaded pole motors operating at 120V or 230V (50/60Hz), these fans are engineered for continuous duty with an impressive operational lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. The design incorporates premium insulation classes (ranging from Class A to Class H) to ensure safe operation even in elevated ambient temperatures. The linear, streamlined air output of the 30mm series ensures that cooled or heated air is distributed evenly across the target area, maximizing thermodynamic efficiency.V. Strategic Global Partnership and Technical InnovationJiangxi Hengcheng Industrial's commitment to continuous improvement is driven by its dedicated research and development team. By analyzing thermodynamic behavior and aerodynamics, the company regularly introduces innovations that reduce power consumption while boosting static pressure. This technical focus has allowed Hengcheng to establish a leading market position, exporting high-efficiency air movement solutions to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.By offering a reliable, certified, and quiet product portfolio, PRSK continues to strengthen its partnerships with European distributors and OEM manufacturers. As summer temperatures continue to rise, the demand for superior thermal management will only increase. Through decades of manufacturing expertise, strong R&D capabilities, and strict adherence to international quality standards, Jiangxi Hengcheng Industrial Co., Ltd. stands ready to keep Europe cool, comfortable, and energy-efficient for years to come.To learn more about PRSK's range of cross flow fans and technical specifications, please visit the official website:

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PRSK's High Quality Transverse Flow Fan Manufacturing: Cooling Europe's Hottest Summers News Provided By Globalso October 16, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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