Bosideng Makes Official Paris Fashion Week Debut With 50Th Anniversary Show The Bloom



EQS Newswire / 16/10/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

At the historic Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo, the Chinese downwear brand reimagines winter dressing through craftsmanship and cultural exchange.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – Bosideng celebrated its 50th anniversary with "The Bloom" at the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo, Karl Lagerfeld's former Paris residence. The presentation marked the brand's first appearance on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar, following previous shows in New York, Milan and London.







Designed by Creative Director Pietro Ferragina, the collection transformed the down jacket from winter essential into a fashion statement. Art Deco geometry met Chinese craftsmanship, including Haipai qipao-inspired tailoring and traditional Song brocade, in silhouettes combining warmth, structure and movement.

Four lines-Extreme Cold, Outdoor, Business and Puff-explored different expressions of modern winterwear. From sculptural evening silhouettes to technical outerwear and refined city dressing, the collection demonstrated the versatility of down. A finale of pink down evening looks offered a softer, unexpected interpretation of the material.







Jet Gao, Group Vice President and General Manager of International Business at Bosideng Group, attended alongside international supermodel Coco Rocha and guests from the worlds of fashion, culture and the arts, including actresses Mao Xiaotong, Michelle Chen and Ouyang Didi, and actor Chen Tianxiang.

For Bosideng founder, Chairman & President Gao Dekang, the Paris presentation reflected five decades of expertise and a commitment to fashion and cultural exchange between China and France.







An accompanying anniversary exhibition traced the brand's design evolution, highlighting collaborations with Jean Paul Gaultier, Kenzo Takada and MSGM alongside signature downwear innovations. Celebrations continued at the Eiffel Tower with "The Next Great Chapter," Bosideng's 50th Anniversary International Gala.

Bosideng has been China's best-selling down jacket brand for 31 consecutive years. Now sold in 72 countries and worn by more than 200 million people, the brand enters its next chapter seeking to establish downwear as a lasting presence in international fashion.

Hashtag: #iBLUEPARIS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: iBLUE PARIS

16/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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