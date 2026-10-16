HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

Helios Solar AG Signs MOU to Accelerate Delivery of Renewable Energy, Data Centre and Infrastructure Projects Across Asia and Europe

16.10.2026 / 11:58 CET/CEST

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Collaboration pairs Helios's solar and battery storage development pipeline with Keong Hong's construction, engineering and project management track record, with markets spanning Malaysia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan and the European Union Helios Solar AG ("Helios" or the "Group"), the Munich-headquartered holding company of the Helios Group of solar and renewable energy businesses, today announced that its Malaysian subsidiary, Helios Photovoltaic Sdn Bhd, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Keong Hong Holdings Limited ("Keong Hong"), a building construction, property and hotel development group listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange. Under the MOU, the two parties will explore collaboration in renewable energy, solar, battery energy storage systems ("BESS"), data centres and related infrastructure projects in Malaysia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, the European Union and other markets. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Helios's ability to move projects from development to delivery. Helios will contribute its expertise in solar and renewable energy project development, while Keong Hong brings more than four decades of construction, engineering and project management experience. Keong Hong may participate in suitable projects as a collaboration partner, an Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contractor and/or an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning ("EPCC") contractor. The partnership comes as demand for clean power and digital infrastructure rises across both of Helios's core regions. Data centre operators in particular are seeking reliable access to renewable electricity, and the combination of utility-scale solar, BESS and experienced construction capacity positions the partners to offer integrated solutions to this segment. Dato Ken Ong Thuan Ming, [CEO], Helios Solar AG, said, "Developing good renewable energy projects is only half the job – they also have to be built on time, to specification and at scale. Keong Hong has an established reputation for exactly that. By bringing their construction and engineering strength alongside our project pipeline in Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Europe, we can offer customers, including data centre operators, a more complete path from concept to commissioning. This collaboration supports our ambition to grow Helios into a leading cross-border renewable energy platform linking Asia and Europe." The MOU is non-binding and provides a preliminary framework for the parties to jointly identify and assess commercially viable opportunities. Participation in any specific project will be subject to further evaluation, mutual agreement and, where applicable, the execution of definitive agreements. About Helios Solar AG Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Helios Solar AG develops, finances and delivers solar energy projects for commercial, industrial and residential customers as well as utility-scale solar parks. The Group traces its roots to Malaysia, where it was founded in 2010 as a solar system integrator, and has since grown from residential installations in Sarawak into a multi-market operator delivering grid-connected, off-grid and Building-Integrated Photovoltaic ("BIPV") solutions. Following the integration of Helios Photovoltaic Sdn Bhd into Helios Solar AG in 2026, the Group operates across Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia. For more information, please visit heliospv About Keong Hong Holdings Limited Headquartered in Singapore and established in 1983, Keong Hong Holdings Limited (SGX Main Board; Bloomberg: KHHL SP) is a building construction, property development and investment, and hotel development and investment group. Its track record includes residential developments in Singapore such as Twin Waterfalls EC, SkyPark Residences EC and Parc Life EC, as well as two resort properties in the Maldives. Forward-looking statements This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Helios Solar AG undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. 16.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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