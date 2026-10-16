Delhi L-G TS Sandhu Reviews Fire Service Preparedness In Festive Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), an exercise aimed at sensitising the fire-fighting eco-system during the annual festival season that tends to see a spurt in blazes.

In a message on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote,“Reviewed the operational preparedness of the @DelFireService today alongside Hon'ble Home Minister, GNCTD, Shri @ashishsood_bjp.”

“With emergency calls at a six-year high of 36,877, directed a comprehensive strengthening of fire safety across Delhi, with clear priorities,” wrote L-G Sandhu.

“A Surakshit Dilli is the foundation of a #ViksitDilli. Protecting lives through prevention, preparedness and swift emergency response remains our highest priority,” he wrote on X.

He also outlined the need to increase citizen awareness by intensifying proactive campaigns to make every citizen a partner in fire prevention, said a statement.

Sandhu stressed faster response from the DFS by setting zone-wise targets to reduce response times, particularly in densely populated and vulnerable areas.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed strict safety audits by strengthening inspections across residential, market and industrial areas, given that nearly 99 per cent of fires occurred in uncertified premises.

L-G Sandhu also assured support for adding modern infrastructure in the DFS.

Among the other priorities identified by L-G Sandhu were the need to expedite land transfers with DDA for new fire stations, and fast-track recruitment and establish a GIS-enabled Command and Control Centre.

In an earlier post on X, the Lieutenant Governor shared information about his inspection visit to Old Delhi.

“Inspected civic and sanitation upkeep across MCD's Old Delhi Zone this morning, covering the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre near the Red Fort, the pedestrianised stretch of Chandni Chowk, Vijay Ghat Pigeon Feeding Point, and the Integrated Transit Station on Bela Road,” wrote L-G Sandhu on X.

“As Delhi's historic, cultural and commercial heart, Old Delhi deserves world-class civic standards. Directed officials to strengthen solid waste management, ensure effective source segregation and maintain rigorous on-ground cleanliness,” he wrote on X.

“Preserving Old Delhi's heritage must go hand in hand with cleaner streets, better civic amenities and a sustainable urban environment. A cleaner, more liveable Old Delhi is integral to building #ViksitDilli,” wrote Sandhu.