Proud Of What India, UK Achieved Together: Outgoing Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) UK's outgoing High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, said on Friday that she is proud of what India and the UK have achieved to deliver for people across all corners of both nations while looking forward to what comes ahead in the bilateral ties.

Highlighting the growing ties between India and the UK, Cameron said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has boosted the economies of both nations and the 'Vision 2035' roadmap has strengthened bilateral cooperation in defence, education, innovation, climate and technology sectors.

In a video message shared by the UK High Commission in India on X, Cameron said, "Hello India, what a journey... It's been an extraordinary privilege to serve here. I think there's nowhere quite like India. I'm so proud of everything we've achieved to deliver for people across all corners of both of our great countries. From the Free Trade Agreement, boosting our economies together, to our future-focused Vision 2035, strengthening the UK-India partnership across defence, technology, education, innovation and climate. But what sounds like most to me is the people behind the progress."

Cameron spoke about meeting people from government, business, education and civil society in India while she served as the UK's High Commissioner in New Delhi. She noted that India will always have a special place in her heart as she is set to leave India to assume duties in her new role in the UK.

"Across India, I've had the real privilege of meeting people from government, business, education and civil society, all of whom share our ambition for this relationship. You, all of you, have helped to grow the UK-India relationship and create new opportunities for people and businesses in both of our countries and across both of our economies. So, as I move on to my next job back in London, India will always have a really special place in my heart," said Cameron.

"I leave incredibly proud of what we've achieved together and really excited about what comes next. The UK-India relationship has got extraordinary momentum, and with my amazing deputy Ben Miller taking on this wonderful job as Acting High Commissioner, I know that I leave the relationship in really safe hands. Thank you very much indeed for your friendship, for all of your support and for your hard work. It's been a genuine honour to serve alongside all of you," she added.

She concluded her message by saying, "Phir Milenge India, we'll meet again soon."

Cameron has been appointed as the new Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the first woman to take up the position.

While making the announcement about her appointment on September 10, the UK's Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband, said that Cameron brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security.

"I am delighted that Lindy Cameron has been appointed as Permanent Under Secretary of the FCDO. Lindy brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security, and a reputation for dynamic leadership in postings across the world, most recently as High Commissioner in India," Miliband stated.

Ed Miliband said that Lindy Cameron will lead an FCDO committed to promoting British values and interests by deploying the full talents of the UK's "amazing, dedicated and renowned staff." He thanked Nick Dyer for his work as Interim Permanent Under-Secretary.