MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Spanning 280,000 sq. ft. of built-up storage area and 200,000 sq. ft. of open yard space, the new facility will cater to domestic demand and strengthen the regional supply chains Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. Investment expected to create 500 new jobs and will support F&B, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, and quick-commerce sectors, among others

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Al Sharqi Shipping, a leading UAE-based logistics service provider, has inaugurated its new integrated logistics and distribution hub at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The newly launched facility represents an investment of AED 70 million and will serve customers across food and beverage, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), retail, hotels, restaurants, and cafés (HoReCa), quick-commerce, and manufacturing industries. It will cater to domestic demand while enhancing Al Sharqi Shipping's regional distribution capabilities.

The new facility has a total built-up storage area of 280,000 sq. ft., 200,000 sq. ft. of open yard space, 30,000 sq. ft. of office space and a 40,000 sq. ft. basement area. It offers 22,000 palletised tonnes of multiple-temperature controlled storage ranging from ambient to -18 C.

“A robust logistics sector is vital to driving trade, supporting local manufacturing, and strengthening regional supply chains,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City.“Al Sharqi Shipping's new integrated facility reflects Dubai Industrial City's position as the region's leading manufacturing and logistics hub. Our industrial-focused business district, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and its strategic connectivity to major transport corridors and markets provide a ready environment for businesses like Al Sharqi Shipping to expand their distribution channels and customer base, in line with the objectives of the Operation 300bn, the National Food Security Strategy 2051, and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'.”

Equipped for high-volume logistics, the new facility also includes 38 inbound and outbound loading lanes capable of handling up to 178 trucks per day, supporting rapid fulfilment services. Al Sharqi Shipping's new logistics and distribution hub is expected to create 500 new jobs, reinforcing the UAE's logistics workforce.

Asif Rafiq, Chief Operating Officer of Al Sharqi Shipping, said:“The opening of our new facility at Dubai Industrial City will support the next phase of our growth, particularly in multi-temperature-controlled logistics, regional distribution, and integrated supply-chain solutions.

“Dubai Industrial City provides the scale, connectivity and industrial ecosystem required for Al Sharqi Shipping's next phase of logistics expansion. We view the facility as a long-term strategic platform allowing us to serve customers across the UAE and wider region as we scale our capabilities, bringing our combined capacity to 37,800 pallet positions.”

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is strategically positioned to spearhead the future of the regional manufacturing and logistics sectors with an intelligently designed masterplan dedicated to base metals, machinery, minerals, food and beverage, transport, and chemicals. Located in proximity to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, and home to an Etihad Rail freight terminal, the district is a vital link in the global supply chain, connecting businesses to regional and international markets.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Design District (d3).