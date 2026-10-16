Kolkata Puja Theme Highlights Ganga Pollution And Social Inequality

The Kumartuli Park Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee has chosen 'Ganga Boicho Keno' (Why Do You Keep Flowing, Ganga?) as the theme for its Durga Puja celebrations this year, using the timeless song by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika to highlight river pollution, social inequality and the continuing struggles faced by humanity. The theme draws inspiration from Hazarika's iconic song, which reflects on the Ganga as a silent witness to centuries of civilisation, war, poverty, hunger, exploitation and division, even as the river continues to flow. Through the installation, the committee seeks to encourage people to reflect on their relationship with the river and the environmental damage caused by human activities.

The Concept Behind the Theme

Explaining the concept, Tarun Ghosh, an executive member of the committee, said the theme was developed around Hazarika's song and the contradiction between the river's revered status and the pollution it faces. "The song by Bhupen Hazarika, 'Ganga Tumi Boicho Keno', inspired us to create this theme. People live on both sides of the Ganga, but they throw various kinds of waste into the river and pollute its water. Despite all this pollution, the river continues to flow," Ghosh told ANI.

He added that the theme also reflects the belief that the Ganga retains its spiritual significance despite the pollution caused by human activities. "Even after people pollute the Ganga, they consider its water sacred when they use it on their bodies or heads. We have built our theme around this contrast," he said.

Pandal Design and Message

The pandal has been designed by architect Subal Paul and draws inspiration from the structure of a traditional ghat, recreating the setting of a riverside landing place. The design aims to connect visitors with the Ganga and the cultural and religious significance associated with it.

Ghosh said one of the central messages of the installation was to discourage people from dumping waste into the river and damaging its water quality.

A Call for Environmental Responsibility

The committee's theme also invites visitors to consider broader questions about why inequality, hunger, injustice and suffering continue despite centuries of social and cultural progress.

As rivers face increasing pollution and the natural environment comes under pressure, the installation seeks to use the platform of Durga Puja to raise awareness about environmental responsibility and humanity's relationship with nature. (ANI)

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