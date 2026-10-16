Telangana Man Dies, Accuses Cops Of Torture In Video Police Deny

A man died while undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming poison on October 10, leaving behind a video in which he accused police personnel of torturing him in connection with a case registered against him in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. Police have denied the allegations and said the matter will be investigated.

The deceased, identified as Veeresh, was booked for allegedly damaging his neighbour's vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Police said they had called him for an inquiry after receiving a complaint from the vehicle owner.

Victim's Allegations in Suicide Video

In a video recorded before his death, Veeresh alleged that a Sub-Inspector and a constable had beaten him while he was at the police station. "They have tortured me politically. The Sub-Inspector and Constable beat me. I said sorry and told them I would repair the vehicle. The police kept me in the station for one day. My mother also said she would give money to repair the vehicle, but the police did not listen and beat me. That's why I felt bad and took this decision," he said in the video.

Police Deny Allegations

Denying the allegations, police said they had registered a case against Veeresh over the alleged damage to his neighbour's vehicle and called him for an inquiry following the complaint. Police said they had not beaten him and claimed that CCTV footage was available at the police station. They added that Veeresh had asked them to cancel the FIR.

Reacting to the allegations, police said, "The deceased attempted suicide by consuming poison on the 10th of this month and died while undergoing treatment. We had registered a case against him for damaging his neighbour's vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The owner filed a complaint with us and we called him to enquire about the matter. We did not beat him; there is CCTV footage at the police station. He had asked us to cancel the FIR. We have just now received a complaint from his family members and we will investigate the matter." Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)