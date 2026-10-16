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SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Regulate Kids' Social Media Use

SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Regulate Kids' Social Media Use


Date: 2026-10-16 06:15:32

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response to a plea seeking a regulatory framework to restrict children's access to social media platforms and protect them from online harms. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and posted the matter for further hearing on December 7.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Indore-based Emerald Heights International School and its Director, Siddharth Singh. The petition sought age-based restrictions on social media use, including a ban on access for children below a prescribed age.

Petition Details Online Risks

The petition sought a comprehensive policy to address risks such as cyberbullying, online grooming, sexual exploitation, exposure to harmful content and addictive platform design. It also flagged concerns over depression, anxiety, body-image issues, sleep disruption and the misuse of children's personal data.

The petitioners contend that voluntary safeguards and parental controls are insufficient to address these risks.

Violation of Fundamental Rights Alleged

They have also sought a declaration that the government's failure to put adequate protections in place violates children's fundamental rights, including the rights to equality, life and personal liberty, and education. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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