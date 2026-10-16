Historic Uttarakhand Temple Reduced To Ashes On Day 6 Of Navratri Horrific Video Surfaces

A massive fire engulfed the historic Maa Bhagwati Temple in Badiyakot, Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, during Navratri, destroying the temple's idol and much of its wooden structure. Videos of the blaze have triggered emotional reactions online, with people expressing grief, speculating about the cause and linking the incident to wider political and social issues. The fire broke out on the sixth day of Navratri, when devotees were worshipping at the revered shrine. The temple, known for its intricate wooden carvings and religious significance, was severely damaged as the flames spread rapidly through its largely wooden structure.

SHOCKING | Massive fire engulfed the historic Maa Bhagwati Temple in Uttarakhand's Badiyakot, severely damaging centuries-old intricately carved wooden structure The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 16, 2026

The destruction has left local residents deeply distressed. The idol of Maa Bhagwati and the entire pavilion inside the temple were reportedly destroyed in the blaze.

What Caused The Fire At Maa Bhagwati Temple?

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been officially established. Preliminary local speculation suggests that a lamp used during worship may have ignited nearby wooden structures after being placed in an unsuitable location with a long wick. An electrical short circuit has also been suggested as a possible cause, but neither explanation has been confirmed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anil Chanyal said the authorities were investigating the incident. Fire and police teams were present at the site.

The temple's remote location added to the challenges faced during the emergency. Badiyakot is around 50 kilometres from Kapkot and lies in difficult mountainous terrain, where firefighting facilities are not readily available. This made it challenging to bring the flames under control in time.

Former Kapkot block chief Govind Singh Danu and local residents have demanded a high-level inquiry into the fire and an accurate assessment of the damage.

Temple's Mythological Significance

According to local belief, Maa Bhagwati killed the demon Nishumbha at this site. The area was once known as Vadhkot because of this association, before the name Badiyakot became widely used.

Hindu mythology recounts that Nishumbha and his brother Shumbha defeated the gods and seized control of heaven. The gods then sought the help of Adi Shakti, who fought the demons to restore order. The Devi Mahatmya describes Goddess Durga's battle against and defeat of both brothers.

How Did People React To The Temple Fire Video?

The footage prompted a wave of sorrow, fear and speculation on social media. Several users described the scenes as horrifying, while others expressed sadness over the destruction of the historic shrine.

Some users interpreted the fire as a religious warning or a sign of divine displeasure. Others connected the incident to the controversy surrounding the alleged handling of the Ankita Bhandari case, questioning whether the fire reflected public anger over the issue.

@Sachingupta पाप बढ़ रहा है, पहाड़ी ईर्ष्या में जले जा रहे हैं, बेधर्मी बढ़ रहे हैं क्षेत्र में.... यह माँ का संकेत है कि अब भी सुधर जाओ ।

- Shiv Mehra (@Karmabhoomi_UK) October 16, 2026

@Sachingupta देवभूमि उत्तराखंड में आदि बद्री मां भगवती शक्तिपीठ में भीषण आग लगना बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। माँ के नवरात्रों में इस प्रकार माँ के मंदिर में भीषण आग लगना किसी अशुभ या अमंगल का द्योतक तो नहीं? कहीं ये माँ के क्रोध की ज्वाला तो नहीं है?

#नवरात्रि

#कात्यायनी

#नवरात्रि2026

- Capt Vijay Saini (Retd) (@SainiVijay1969) October 16, 2026

Authorities are investigating what triggered the blaze as the community faces the loss of a temple with deep historical and religious significance.