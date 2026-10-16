(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dryden Gold and Eagle Lake First Nation Sign Early Exploration Agreement October 16, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Dryden Gold Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) (" Dryden Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed an Early Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") with Eagle Lake First Nation ("ELFN"), establishing a framework for ongoing engagement, collaboration, and mutual respect as the Company advances exploration activities within Eagle Lake First Nation's traditional territory. The Agreement reflects a shared commitment to open and transparent communication, environmental stewardship, and meaningful participation throughout the exploration process. It also provides a framework for identifying opportunities for employment, training, contracting and other economic benefits associated with Dryden Gold's exploration activities. The Agreement was signed August 18, 2026, at Eagle Lake First Nation following a community meeting attended by representatives of Dryden Gold and leadership, staff and members of Eagle Lake First Nation. The meeting provided an opportunity for the Company to share information about its exploration activities and for community members to ask questions, provide feedback and discuss priorities directly with the Dryden Gold team. The signing was followed by a community lunch. "The signing of this Agreement is an important step in building a positive and respectful relationship between Eagle Lake First Nation and Dryden Gold," said Chief Bernadette Wabange of Eagle Lake First Nation. "Open communication and meaningful engagement are important to our community, and we look forward to continuing this dialogue as exploration activities progress within our traditional territory. This agreement supports economic growth in the region, while ensuring that our traditional laws, values, and lands are respected and protected". "Signing this Agreement with Eagle Lake First Nation is an important milestone for Dryden Gold and reflects the relationship we have been building through ongoing dialogue and engagement," said Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold Corp. "We believe that early, open and respectful engagement is fundamental to responsible exploration, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Eagle Lake First Nation as our exploration programs advance." Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold Corp., added: "Our exploration work takes place in an area with a long history and deep connection to the Anishinaabe communities of northwestern Ontario. We greatly appreciated the thoughtful questions and feedback shared by community members. We recognize the importance of listening, sharing information and building relationships based on trust and mutual respect. We are pleased to formalize our relationship with Eagle Lake First Nation through this Agreement and look forward to continuing our work together." The Agreement establishes a process for regular communication and engagement between Dryden Gold and Eagle Lake First Nation as exploration progresses. It also provides a foundation for collaboration on matters including environmental stewardship, community participation and economic opportunities associated with the Company's exploration activities. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Dryden, has agreed to reimburse Eagle Lake First Nation $25,000 (the "Indebtedness") for its work conducting its environmental review of exploration activities conducted by the Company on Eagle Lake First Nation lands. In accordance with the Agreement, and pursuant to the terms of a debt settlement agreement between the Company and Eagle Lake First Nation, subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company intends to settle the indebtedness through the issuance of 113,636 common shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share (the " Debt Settlement "). In accordance with applicable securities legislation, the common shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of completion of the debt settlement. Dryden Gold remains committed to building meaningful, long-term relationships with Indigenous communities throughout the region and to conducting its exploration programs in a responsible and respectful manner. ABOUT EAGLE LAKE FIRST NATION Eagle Lake First Nation, also known as Migisi Sahgaigan, is an Ojibwe community located on the northeast shores of Eagle Lake, approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Dryden in Northwestern Ontario. As one of the 28 First Nations in the Treaty #3 region, Eagle Lake is a self-governing community with a strong connection to its lands, waters, culture, and future generations. The community's values are rooted in the understanding that the land is the source of life and teachings, and that all things are interconnected. Guided by principles of respect, responsibility, good stewardship, and balance with the natural world, Eagle Lake First Nation continues to support the wellbeing of its members through education, health, housing, lands and resources, public works, economic development, cultural activities, and community services. With its sacred rock paintings, history, and continued presence of eagles in the area, Migisi Sahgaigan reflects both deep cultural roots and an active commitment to building a strong, healthy future for the community. ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP. Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX-V (" DRY ") and traded on the OTCQX (" DRYGF ") and FSE (" X7W "). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities. For more information go to our website . CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser, CEO

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Phone: 940-368-8337

Ashley Robinson

Director of Corporate Communications

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Phone: 604-764-7493 Maura Kolb, M.Sc. P. Geo., President

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The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Debt Settlement; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Dryden Gold Corp.