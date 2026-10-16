Russian Forces Strike Major Shopping Center In Rivne

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In addition to the residential area, one of the major shopping centers was also hit. Further details will follow,” the statement said.

The regional administration head emphasized that he was currently at the scene.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Volyn: two injured, businesses damaged,left without power

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Rivne overnight on October 16, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring seven people.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine