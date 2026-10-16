Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho To Visit Jordan For MMA Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho will visit Jordan on October 29-30 to attend Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Week, organizers announced.

Ronaldinho, one of the most prominent former stars of the Brazilian national football team, announced his visit in a video message posted on Instagram, expressing his excitement about coming to Jordan and meeting his fans.

The week's activities will culminate in the "DF: UNCAGED" fight night, to be held at the Roman Theatre in Amman, featuring Jordanian and international fighters and attended by a number of sports stars and prominent personalities.

The event is part of an international sports and tourism initiative combining professional fights, public activities and visits to Jordan's tourist and archaeological sites, with the aim of promoting sports tourism and raising Jordan's profile internationally.

The program includes 13 fights, open training sessions at the Dead Sea, and accompanying activities at historical and tourist sites.

The event is being held under the supervision of the Jordan Mixed Martial Arts Federation, with the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Jordan Tourism Board, Greater Amman Municipality, the Ministry of Government Communication, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Youth and the Public Security Directorate.

The guest program will bring together personalities from the worlds of sports, entertainment and content creation.

Activities will begin on Tuesday, October 27, with a press conference at the Odeon Theatre, adjacent to the Roman Theatre, to present details of the event and the fight card.

Organizers, a number of fighters and invited guests will attend, alongside media representatives.

On Wednesday, October 28, the Dead Sea Corniche will host open training sessions, allowing the public to watch fighters prepare for their bouts and interact with them. The activity aims to link sports with one of Jordan's leading tourist destinations, boost visitor activity in the area and showcase the location through coverage of the week's events.

On Thursday, October 29, Amman's Citadel will host the fighters' official weigh-in ahead of Friday's fight night at the Roman Theatre. The event will also feature artistic, cultural and entertainment performances.

The guest program also includes visits to tourist and archaeological sites across the Kingdom, offering participants an opportunity to explore the diversity of Jordan's destinations and cultural and natural attractions. The visits are intended to showcase these sites through media coverage and content shared by guests with their followers around the world.

Organizers said the week aims to support sports tourism and diversify the experiences Jordan offers visitors by staging activities in Amman, the Dead Sea and other tourist destinations. The initiative also seeks to connect sporting competitions with efforts to promote the Kingdom's archaeological and tourist sites and encourage visits to locations across the country.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase Jordan's rich tourism offerings to global audiences through sports, highlighting the Kingdom's history, cultural and natural diversity, and renowned hospitality, while connecting its civilizational heritage with a modern setting that welcomes visitors and hosts sporting and cultural events.

//Petra// MF