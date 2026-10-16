Momani Mourns Former Jordan TV Programs Director Saleh Artima

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani has mourned the death of Saleh Artima, a veteran media professional and former director of programs Department at Jordan Television.

Momani expressed his sincere condolences over the death of the late media figure, recalling his career and contributions to Jordanian media.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the deceased's family, relatives and the Jordanian media community.

//Petra// MF