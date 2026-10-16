Azerbaijan Produces $2.7B In Petroleum Products In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The total manufacturing value of petroleum products in Azerbaijan amounted to 4.6 billion manat ($2.7 billion) from January through September 2026.

This was reflected in a report by the State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, the total value of oil product output decreased by 4.3% compared with January-September 2025. Meanwhile, production trends varied significantly across individual petroleum products. While output of some products increased, production of gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, and petroleum bitumen declined.

According to the data, motor gasoline production exceeded 1.06 million tons from January through September 2026, equivalent to 99% of the figure for the same period last year. Thus, motor gasoline output decreased by 1% year-on-year. As of October 1, industrial enterprises held 45,500 tons of finished motor gasoline in stock.

Kerosene production amounted to 419,000 tons, equivalent to 80.8% of the figure for the same period last year, representing a 19.2% decline. Kerosene stocks stood at 34,200 tons as of October 1.

One of the largest output volumes among petroleum products was recorded for gas oils, or diesel fuel. During the reporting period, 1.79 million tons of this product were manufactured. Output declined by 3.4% compared with January-September last year, reaching 96.6% of the previous year's level. Nevertheless, enterprises held 137,500 tons of diesel fuel in stock as of October 1.

The highest growth in output of petroleum products was recorded for heavy fuel oil. A total of 103,000 tons was produced from January through September, up 78.8% compared with the same period last year. For comparison, heavy fuel oil production reached 178.8% of the previous year's level. Heavy fuel oil stocks stood at 2,400 tons as of October 1.

Lubricant production also increased. During the reporting period, 33,900 tons of lubricants were produced, up 24.2% year-on-year. Enterprises held 700 tons of lubricants in stock as of October 1.

Meanwhile, liquefied gas production amounted to 134,900 tons. This represented 79.7% of the output recorded in the same period last year, a year-on-year decline of 20.3%. Finished product stocks stood at 2,000 tons.

Total production of petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen, and other petroleum product residues amounted to 625,000 tons. Output in this product group increased by 7.5% compared with the same period last year. Stocks of these products stood at 31,600 tons as of October 1.

Within this group, petroleum bitumen production amounted to 126,400 tons. Output declined by 33.8% compared with January-September last year, falling to 66.2% of the previous year's level. Finished petroleum bitumen stocks stood at 13,600 tons.

Petroleum coke production amounted to 188,200 tons, up 10.4% compared with the same period last year. Finished petroleum coke stocks stood at 12,200 tons as of October 1.

Thus, during the first 9 months of 2026, the main increases in petroleum products output were recorded for fuel oil, lubricants, petroleum coke, and other petroleum product residues. The sharpest declines were observed in petroleum bitumen, liquefied gases, and kerosene production. Overall, despite increases in output of certain products, the total value of production in the oil products sector decreased by 4.3% year-on-year.