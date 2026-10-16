Kazakhstan, Chinese Logistics Companies Discuss Transport Links

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan (KazCIC) discussed cooperation during a business meeting with a delegation of Chinese transport and logistics companies at the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" in Astana, KazCIC announced.

The meeting was organised with the support of the international logistics platform AiLa (AI Logistics Alliance). The Kazakh side was represented by Madina Yesdauletova, Deputy Director of the Commercial Activities Department at KazCIC. Representatives of relevant departments, domestic enterprises and Kazakhstan's business community also attended.

The Chinese delegation included representatives of Xiamen Trans-Euroasia Logistics Co., Ltd., AI Logistics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Qingdao China Electric Power International Logistics Co., Ltd., which are involved in transport and logistics.

The meeting aimed to promote practical trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in transport and logistics and explore opportunities for collaboration between companies from the two countries.

Discussions focused on the development of international transport corridors, expanding road, rail and multimodal transport capacity, improving cross-border logistics and applying digital solutions to supply chain management.

Madina Yesdauletova highlighted the importance of closer cooperation between Kazakh and Chinese companies and reaffirmed KazCIC's commitment to supporting mutually beneficial partnerships.

Participants presented their business activities, exchanged information on potential areas of cooperation, and discussed opportunities for joint initiatives in transport and logistics.

Both sides expressed interest in continuing the dialogue, strengthening business ties, and exploring further opportunities for cooperation.