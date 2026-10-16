Azerbaijan's Wind Power Generation Rises 27-Fold In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Electricity generation from wind power plants in Azerbaijan amounted to 841.3 million kWh, rising 27-fold from January through September 2026.

This was reflected in the State Statistical Committee's data on industrial production for the mentioned period.

The growth in wind energy production has been one of the most notable developments in the electricity sector.

During the first nine months of this year, the electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, and supply sector in Azerbaijan produced goods and provided services worth 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion).

In the reporting period, different trends were observed across key indicators in the electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, and supply sector. Total electricity generation amounted to over 20 billion kWh, down 2.3% compared with the same period last year.

Thermal power plants accounted for the largest share of electricity generation. During the reporting period, they generated 15.1703 billion kWh, a year-on-year decrease of 9.5%.

Meanwhile, hydropower generation increased. Hydropower plants generated 2.7 billion kWh from January through September 2026, up 15% compared with the same period last year.

Solar power generation also continued to increase. In the 9 months of this year, these plants generated 533.2 million kWh of electricity, up 10.1% year-on-year.

In addition, power plants using biomass and waste incineration generated 168.2 million kWh of electricity, an increase of 5.8% compared with the same period last year.

Thus, the overall decline in electricity generation was mainly driven by lower output at thermal power plants. At the same time, electricity generation from hydropower, wind, solar energy, and biomass increased. In particular, the sharp rise in wind power generation highlights the growing role of renewable energy sources in electricity production.

Output figures were also reported for the water supply, waste treatment and processing sector. From January through September 2026, goods worth 511.5 million manat ($300.9 million) were produced and services were provided in this sector.

During the reporting period, the volume of water treatment and distribution, one of the key physical indicators of water supply to households and other consumers, amounted to 506.4 million cubic meters. This was 4.8% higher than in the same period last year.

Overall, the January-September results reflect a decline in electricity generation from conventional thermal sources, alongside increased output from hydropower and, particularly, wind and solar energy. In the water supply, waste treatment and processing sector, output and services totaled 511.5 million manat ($300.9 million), while water treatment and distribution volumes increased by 4.8%.