Azerbaijan Supplies Over 1.1M Tons Of Crude Oil To Vietnam Since 2023 (PHOTO)
This was reflected in a post by the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov on his X account.
“At the meeting with Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, investment and transport within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as prospects for developing joint projects with PetroVietnam and ROX Group. Since 2023, more than 1.1 million tonnes of crude oil have been supplied to Vietnam,” the post noted.
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