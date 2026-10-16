Global Renewable Energy In Agriculture Market, 2025-2035: Biofuels, Agrivoltaics, Biogas, And Wind 11.37% CAGR Drives Market To $26.40 Billion As Farm Revenue Models Scale

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Renewable Energy in Agriculture: Biofuels, Solar Farms, and Sustainable Practices Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Renewable Energy in Agriculture Market Set to Reach $26.40 Billion by 2035

The global renewable energy in agriculture market is projected to increase from $8.09 billion in 2024 to $26.40 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2025 to 2035. Growth is being supported by rising demand for sustainable farming practices, cleaner energy sources, lower operating costs, and new revenue opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses.

Collaborations between renewable energy companies and agricultural businesses are accelerating the deployment of biofuel facilities, agrivoltaics, wind energy systems, and Farm-Based anaerobic digestion projects. Through land leases, biomass supply agreements, profit-sharing arrangements, and direct energy production, farms can diversify income while strengthening long-term economic resilience.

Market Growth and Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominates the renewable energy in agriculture market, with China playing a central role in regional expansion. In 2024, China's clean energy investment reached approximately $940 billion, while the country installed a record 277 GW of utility-scale solar capacity. The Chinese Ministry of Finance also allocated $758.95 million in renewable electricity price subsidies, including support for agri-solar projects that combine agricultural production with solar power generation.

Government incentives, renewable energy targets, decarbonization policies, and investment in rural infrastructure are expected to sustain market growth across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. The integration of renewable energy into agricultural operations is also helping farms manage energy price volatility and meet environmental requirements.

Key Market Segments

Single Ownership or Family Farms are expected to lead the market by farming entity. These farms are increasingly leasing land for solar farms and wind turbines or supplying agricultural residues for biofuel and biogas production. Such arrangements provide stable payments and reduce dependence on fluctuating agricultural commodity markets.

One example is Marion Mitchell's family farm in North Carolina, which partnered with EnerWealth Solutions, LLC to host solar panels. The agreement provides annual payments of between $500 and $750 per acre over 35 years, demonstrating the long-term financial potential of renewable energy partnerships for family-owned farms.

Crop Farming is also recording strong growth as producers adopt renewable energy systems to reduce expenses, improve productivity, and extract value from agricultural residues. Biofuels, particularly Ethanol & Biodiesel, are gaining traction due to the availability of biomass and agricultural waste. Agrivoltaics, Biogas, and Wind Energy Systems on Farmland are expected to create additional opportunities as technologies become more scalable and cost-effective.

Market Segmentation



By Type of Farming Entity: Co-operative Farms; Single Ownership or Family Farms; Corporation/Private Ownership; Government Ownership

By Type of Farm: Crop Farming; Livestock; Pasture and Forestry; Others

By Energy Type: Biofuels (Ethanol & Biodiesel); Biogas (Farm-Based Anaerobic Digestion); Agrivoltaics (Solar PV on Farmland); Wind Energy Systems on Farmland; Other Renewable Practices (Geothermal, Small Hydro, etc.) By Region: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest-of-the-World

Industrial Impact and Technology Opportunities

The expansion of renewable energy in agriculture is creating opportunities for Precision Agri tech companies to support farms participating in large-scale energy projects. Digital platforms can coordinate biomass logistics, aggregate supply from multiple farms, monitor feedstock availability, and provide transparent tracking across renewable energy value chains.

These capabilities are particularly valuable for smallholder, single-ownership, and cooperative farms that may not independently produce enough biomass or have sufficient land to participate in major projects. Technology providers that simplify coordination, compliance, payments, and performance monitoring can improve access to renewable energy partnerships while increasing project efficiency.

Recent Industry Developments



In 2024, Aemetis partnered with 49 dairy farms in California's Central Valley to develop a multi-dairy anaerobic digestion network. The project is expected to process manure from more than 14,000 dairy cows and produce 550,000 MMBtu/year of renewable natural gas by 2025. A 36-mile pipeline will connect participating farms to a central facility.

In 2024, VERBIO India and GAIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop compressed biogas plants across India using agricultural residues, including paddy straw and sugarcane press mud. The partnership is intended to support farmer incomes and expand agri-waste energy models into additional regions.

In 2024, Vanguard Renewables partnered with Oakmulgee Dairy Farm in Virginia to construct an anaerobic digester capable of processing dairy manure and 105,000 tons of food waste annually. The project is expected to produce 259,000 MMBtu/year of renewable natural gas and provide the farm with more than 20 years of lease payments.

In 2022, BTS Biogas and A2A formed a joint venture to develop biogas and biomethane plants in Italy, supporting renewable energy production from organic waste and advancing national circular economy objectives. In 2017, Nexamp and Evergreen Farm completed a 2.4 MW community solar project in Massachusetts. The installation combined solar generation with ongoing agricultural operations and created stable lease revenue for the family-owned farm.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides organizations with market intelligence covering renewable energy technologies, farming applications, regional demand, competitive activity, and emerging investment opportunities. Product and innovation teams can use the findings to assess decentralized energy hubs, smart farm integration, biomass management platforms, and renewable systems designed for specific agricultural operations.

Marketing and growth teams can identify high-growth opportunities involving solar projects on family-owned farms, biofuels, livestock biogas systems, and crop residue utilization. Analysis of government incentives, policy support, environmental targets, and regional adoption patterns can also inform market entry and go-to-market strategies.

Competitive benchmarking examines leading participants, product portfolios, innovation pipelines, partnerships, joint ventures, and expansion initiatives. These insights can help businesses identify market entry points, strengthen product differentiation, evaluate emerging competitors, and align their offerings with changing customer and regulatory requirements.

Research Methodology

The report combines primary interviews with industry stakeholders and extensive secondary research. Primary participants included CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, and technology and innovation directors. Their input supported the validation of market estimates, segmentation, competitive conditions, and regional percentage shares.

Secondary research drew on company websites, annual reports, certified publications, white papers, industry directories, and databases including Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, and Factiva. Sources also included the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN), Smart Agriculture Council Mexico, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA), Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA), and International Cooperative Agricultural Organization (ICAO).

Market engineering, statistical analysis, market size estimation, forecasting, and data triangulation were used to validate quantitative findings and assess industry trends, revenue models, value chains, applications, and innovation opportunities across the renewable energy in agriculture market.

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