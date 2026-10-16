Global Renewable Energy In Agriculture Market, 2025-2035: Biofuels, Agrivoltaics, Biogas, And Wind 11.37% CAGR Drives Market To $26.40 Billion As Farm Revenue Models Scale
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$26.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Global Agriculture Energy Demand
1.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Agricultural Practices
1.2 Research and Development Review
1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.3 Market Dynamics
1.3.1 Market Drivers
1.3.1.1 Diversifying Farm Income with Renewable Energy
1.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Sustainable Feedstocks and Land Access
1.3.1.3 Policy Push and Net-Zero Commitments Driving Traceability
1.3.2 Market Challenges
1.3.2.1 Contract Complexity and Asymmetric Negotiations
1.3.2.2 Feedstock Price Volatility and Weak Farmer Margins
1.3.2.3 Soil Health Risks and Operational Trade-Offs
1.3.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.3.1 Farmer Aggregation and Cooperative Bargaining Models
1.3.3.2 Co-Investment and Revenue-Sharing Structures
1.3.3.3 Decentralized On-Farm Energy Hubs
1.4 Case Study Analysis
1.4.1 Dinnerbell Farms Case Study: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture with Renewable Energy Solutions
1.4.2 OYA Renewables Case Study: Transforming Agriculture with Sustainable Solar Energy Solutions
2 Application
2.1 Application Summary
2.2 Renewable Energy in Agriculture: Biofuels, Solar Farms, and Sustainable Practices Market (by Type of Farming Entity)
2.2.1 Co-Operative Farms
2.2.2 Single Ownership or Family Farms
2.2.3 Corporation or Private Ownership
2.2.4 Government Ownership
2.3 Renewable Energy in Agriculture: Biofuels, Solar Farms, and Sustainable Practices Market (by Type of Farm)
2.3.1 Crop Farming
2.3.2 Livestock
2.3.3 Pasture and Forestry
2.3.4 Others
3 Products
3.1 Product Summary
3.2 Renewable Energy in Agriculture: Biofuels, Solar Farms, and Sustainable Practices Market (by Energy Type)
3.2.1 Biofuels (Ethanol and Biodiesel)
3.2.2 Biogas (Farm-Based Anaerobic Digestion)
3.2.3 Agrivoltaics (Solar PV on Farmland)
3.2.4 Wind Energy Systems on Farmland
3.2.5 Other Renewable Practices
4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Key Market Participants in North America
4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.2.4 Application
4.2.5 Products
4.2.6 North America (by Country)
4.2.6.1 U.S.
4.2.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.2.6.1.2 Market by Products
4.2.6.2 Canada
4.2.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.2.6.2.2 Market by Products
4.2.6.3 Mexico
4.2.6.3.1 Market by Application
4.2.6.3.2 Market by Products
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Europe
4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.3.4 Application
4.3.5 Products
4.3.6 Europe (by Country)
4.3.6.1 Germany
4.3.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.1.2 Market by Products
4.3.6.2 France
4.3.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.2.2 Market by Products
4.3.6.3 Spain
4.3.6.3.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.3.2 Market by Products
4.3.6.4 Netherlands
4.3.6.4.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.4.2 Market by Products
4.3.6.5 Italy
4.3.6.5.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.5.2 Market by Products
4.3.6.6 Rest-of-Europe
4.3.6.6.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.6.2 Market by Products
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.4.1 Key Market Participants in Asia-Pacific
4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.4.4 Application
4.4.5 Products
4.4.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
4.4.6.1 China
4.4.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.1.2 Market by Products
4.4.6.2 India
4.4.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.2.2 Market by Products
4.4.6.3 Indonesia
4.4.6.3.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.3.2 Market by Products
4.4.6.4 Australia
4.4.6.4.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.4.2 Market by Products
4.4.6.5 Japan
4.4.6.5.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.5.2 Market by Products
4.4.6.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
4.4.6.6.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.6.2 Market by Products
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
4.5.1 Key Market Participants in Rest-of-the-World
4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5.4 Application
4.5.5 Products
4.5.6 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)
4.5.6.1 Middle East and Africa
4.5.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.5.6.1.2 Market by Products
4.5.6.2 South America
4.5.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.5.6.2.2 Market by Products
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Company Profiles
5.1.1 Raizen
5.1.1.1 Overview
5.1.1.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.1.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.1.4 Analyst View
5.1.2 Aemetis, Inc.
5.1.2.1 Overview
5.1.2.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.2.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.2.4 Analyst View
5.1.3 California Bioenergy LLC
5.1.3.1 Overview
5.1.3.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.3.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.3.4 Analyst View
5.1.4 Vanguard Renewables Holdings, LLC
5.1.4.1 Overview
5.1.4.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.4.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.4.4 Analyst View
5.1.5 EnviTec Biogas AG
5.1.5.1 Overview
5.1.5.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.5.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.5.4 Analyst View
5.1.6 BTS Biogas Srl
5.1.6.1 Overview
5.1.6.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.6.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.6.4 Analyst View
5.1.7 Sun'Agri
5.1.7.1 Overview
5.1.7.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.7.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.7.4 Analyst View
5.1.8 BayWa r.e. AG
5.1.8.1 Overview
5.1.8.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.8.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.8.4 Analyst View
5.1.9 Nexamp, Inc.
5.1.9.1 Overview
5.1.9.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.9.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.9.4 Analyst View
5.1.10 OYA Solar Corp.
5.1.10.1 Overview
5.1.10.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.10.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.10.4 Analyst View
5.1.11 Q ENERGY Solutions SE
5.1.11.1 Overview
5.1.11.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.11.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.11.4 Analyst View
5.1.12 Husk Power Systems
5.1.12.1 Overview
5.1.12.2 Key Projects/Installations
5.1.12.3 Target Stakeholders/Partnerships
5.1.12.4 Analyst View
6 Research Methodology
6.1 Data Sources
6.1.1 Primary Data Sources
6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
6.1.3 Data Triangulation
6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured
- Raizen Aemetis, Inc. California Bioenergy LLC Vanguard Renewables Holdings, LLC EnviTec Biogas AG BTS Biogas Srl Sun'Agri BayWa r.e. AG Nexamp, Inc. OYA Solar Corp. Q ENERGY Solutions SE Husk Power Systems
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