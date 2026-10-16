Oracle Data Center Energy Profile - 2026 Sustainability And Emissions Analysis 24% Energy CAGR And Stargate Expansion Drive Renewable Investment And Carbon Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oracle's asset-light OCI strategy prioritizes compute hardware, while renewable energy use and emissions decoupling strengthen sustainability amid Stargate risks.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Energy Profile - Oracle: Energy Use Up 24% CAGR since 2019, Emissions Stable Thanks to Renewables, Stargate May Explode its Carbon Footprint, Though" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oracle Energy Use, Data Center Investment and Environmental Sustainability Analysis

This company profile examines Oracle's energy consumption, energy efficiency, emissions performance, renewable energy adoption, data center investment strategy and environmental sustainability. The analysis draws on the October 2025 report and incorporates supplemental information available in 2026, providing an updated assessment of Oracle's position within the global webscale and AI compute market.

Oracle ranked eighth in total energy consumption among 20 webscalers in 2024, reflecting the scale and continued expansion of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The company placed seventh for renewable energy use, with renewables accounting for 88.7% of its energy profile. Oracle ranked fifth in energy intensity, indicating a comparatively strong position in managing energy consumption as its cloud computing and AI infrastructure operations expand.

For greenhouse gas performance, Oracle ranked 10th in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity. Its position improved to eighth when Scope 3 emissions were included. Scope 3 remains particularly important when evaluating Oracle's environmental performance because the company relies heavily on third-party colocation providers, leased data center capacity and infrastructure financed or owned by external partners. As a result, a significant proportion of the emissions associated with Oracle's growth may fall outside its direct operational footprint.

Between 2019 and 2024, Oracle demonstrated a notable separation between business expansion, energy demand and emissions growth. Energy use increased by approximately 24% annually during the period, while total emissions rose at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3%. This performance indicates that Oracle expanded its computing capacity substantially without producing a corresponding increase in total emissions. Renewable energy procurement, infrastructure efficiency and the company's operating model contributed to this outcome.

Oracle is included in the analysis because it is one of the world's largest data center investors and an increasingly influential participant in cloud computing and AI infrastructure. The company recorded $35.5 billion in capital expenditure in 2025 across 147 OCI regions. Much of this investment supported compute hardware - servers, GPUs, and networking - required for cloud services, enterprise workloads and AI compute capacity.

Oracle's asset-light strategy reduces the need to own every physical data center supporting OCI. The company frequently leases capacity or occupies build-to-suit campuses financed by partners such as Blue Owl Capital and DigitalBridge. Data center operators and landlords, including Equinix and Digital Realty, may own the underlying facilities, while Oracle directs a larger share of its capital toward high-performance computing systems and network infrastructure. This approach supports rapid capacity deployment but makes comprehensive emissions measurement and supplier engagement increasingly important.

The Stargate initiative represents a major strategic opportunity and a significant environmental risk for Oracle. Its anticipated scale could accelerate demand for electricity, data center construction, cooling systems and AI hardware. Current development priorities emphasize rapid infrastructure expansion, potentially placing additional pressure on Oracle's energy efficiency, renewable energy and carbon reduction objectives. The long-term sustainability impact will depend on project locations, power availability, renewable energy procurement, facility design, partner performance and the carbon intensity of regional electricity grids.

Overall, Oracle combines strong renewable energy adoption and comparatively controlled emissions growth with an aggressive data center and AI investment strategy. Its future sustainability performance will be shaped by the pace of OCI expansion, the environmental standards applied to third-party facilities and the integration of measurable energy and emissions requirements into major projects such as Stargate.

Organizations mentioned:



Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Ampere

Apex Group

Apple

ARM

Baidu

Blackstone

Blue Owl Capital

Brookfield

ByteDance

Cognizant

Digital Realty

DigitalBridge

ebay

Equinix

Fujitsu

HPE

IBM

JD.com

KKR

Kuaishou

Lancium

Meta (FB)

Microsoft

Nebius

NVIDIA

OpenAI

Oracle

SAP

Softbank

Stargate

Stonepeak

Tencent

TikTok

TIM Brasil

Vantage Data Centers

Vodafone

Xiaomi Yandex

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Vendor takeaways

3. Overall assessment

4. Analysis: Energy & sustainability

5. Green goal progress check

6. Financial and infrastructure scaling

7. Revenues and capex

8. Asset growth & physical footprint

9. Telecom industry position

10. Energy consumption

11. Energy efficiency

12. Renewable energy strategy

13. Carbon footprint & emissions

14. Sustainability reporting quality

15. Concluding thoughts

16. Appendix

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