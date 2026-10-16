Vietnam Mancozeb Fungicide Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide, 2023-2026 Imports Reach $18.2 Million As Demand Unlocks Supplier Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top mancozeb importers with verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains and mitigate market entry risks.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Mancozeb Fungicide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides global fungicide manufacturers, exporters, pesticide distributors, traders and chemical companies with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding in the Vietnam mancozeb fungicide market. Covering 2023-2026, it examines industry conditions, import activity, leading buyers, supply sources, regulatory requirements and foreign investment opportunities.

Vietnam's tropical and subtropical climate creates sustained demand for crop disease control across rice, vegetables, fruit trees, coffee, tea, pepper and rubber. Mancozeb remains an important broad-spectrum, multi-purpose organometallic fungicide in the country's agricultural disease management systems. Demand is supported by expanding agricultural production, greater cultivation of high-value-added crops and the continued modernization of farming practices.

Domestic production capacity for mancozeb technical grade and finished formulations remains limited, making imports essential to the Vietnamese market. Principal participants include multinational crop protection companies and their local branches, local pesticide importers and agents, agricultural input distribution groups, regional distributors, traders and major end buyers.

Vietnam Mancozeb Fungicide Import Market

Vietnam's dependence on imported mancozeb creates significant commercial opportunities for international pesticide suppliers. Approximately 80 Vietnamese buyers imported mancozeb fungicide in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 14.21 million. In 2025, import value increased to US$ 18.20 million, representing year-on-year growth of 28.1%.

India was Vietnam's largest source of mancozeb fungicide imports in 2025, accounting for approximately 63.1% of the total. China represented around 25.4%, while Bulgaria supplied approximately 9.9%. Together, these three countries dominated Vietnam's mancozeb import supply chain.

Import demand is expected to maintain steady growth as pest and disease pressures increase, crop planting expands and investment in agricultural production rises. Over the medium to long term, mancozeb is also expected to complement biological control agents, compound formulations and other efficient crop protection products as Vietnam strengthens agricultural standards and promotes environmentally responsible farming.

Top Vietnamese Mancozeb Importers

The report profiles the top 10 mancozeb importing companies in Vietnam, including large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide traders and key end buyers. Each profile contains company and contact information alongside import volume, import value, pricing, import sources and major suppliers for 2023-2026. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen prospective customers, organize leads and conduct targeted commercial outreach.

This importer intelligence can help pesticide exporters identify qualified buyers, evaluate purchasing patterns and establish efficient market entry strategies. International trading companies and investment institutions can also use the findings to assess competitive conditions, manage supply chain exposure and support regional planning.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam offers an established agricultural base, stable demand for fungal disease control and growing interest in effective, safe and controllable fungicide products. Additional investment advantages include political stability, relatively low labor costs and access to regional and international markets. The country's location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, 3,260-kilometer coastline and extensive port network support international trade and distribution.

Vietnam also maintains a high level of trade openness, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area may provide investors with broader access to regional markets.

Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector under Vietnamese law, although foreign investment is not subject to an absolute prohibition. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with local companies in accordance with the Investment Law and the Enterprise Law. Projects must complete applicable investment registration, company registration and land use approval procedures. Required registrations and permits for pesticide production and sales must also be obtained from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Commercial Value of the Report



Importer coverage: Profiles leading Vietnamese agricultural groups, pesticide distributors, traders and end buyers.

Transaction intelligence: Includes import quantities, values, prices, sources and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Assesses Vietnam mancozeb fungicide demand, import trends, supply origins and industry development.

Practical data: Provides structured Excel data for customer screening, lead management and batch contact. Strategic support: Helps exporters, trading companies and investors evaluate opportunities, mitigate risks and optimize Vietnam market entry and supply chain strategies.

By combining importer profiles with data-driven and market-oriented analysis, the report gives companies practical resources for customer acquisition, competitive assessment and business development in Vietnam's expanding mancozeb fungicide market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Mancozeb Fungicide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Mancozeb Fungicide Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Mancozeb Fungicide Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Mancozeb Fungicide Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Mancozeb Fungicide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Mancozeb Fungicide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Mancozeb Fungicide in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Mancozeb Fungicide in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Mancozeb Fungicide in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Mancozeb Fungicide in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



UPL VIETNAM CO, LTD

CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE VIETNAM CO LTD AGRI SHOP JOINT STOCK CO

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