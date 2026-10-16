Vietnam Tricyclazole Fungicide Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide, 2023-2026 $15.55 Million Market Opens Supplier And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinpoint top importers, streamline customer acquisition, optimize supply chains, mitigate risk and use Excel data for fast outreach in Vietnam's import-reliant fungicide market.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Tricyclazole Fungicide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam Tricyclazole Fungicide Import Market Presents Growth Opportunities for Global Suppliers

The analyst has released the report to help global fungicide manufacturers, pesticide exporters, chemical traders, agricultural input distributors and investment institutions expand efficiently in the Vietnamese market. Covering 2023-2026, the report provides actionable intelligence on Vietnam's tricyclazole fungicide industry, import activity, leading buyers, supply sources and market development trends.

The report profiles the top 10 tricyclazole fungicide importers in Vietnam, including large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide traders and key end buyers. Each profile contains company and contact information alongside import volume, value, price, source markets and major suppliers. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen potential customers, organize prospects and conduct targeted outreach.

Vietnam Tricyclazole Fungicide Industry Overview

Vietnam's agricultural sector includes extensive cultivation of rice, vegetables, fruit trees, coffee and pepper. Frequent fungal disease pressure associated with the country's tropical and subtropical climate supports long-term demand for effective crop protection products.

Agricultural modernization, facility agriculture, greenhouse cultivation, drip irrigation and the expansion of export-oriented crops are increasing demand for integrated pest management solutions. Tricyclazole fungicides have an established role in plant protection programs for grains, fruits and vegetables, including programs targeting powdery mildew, smut and leaf spot.

Market participants include local subsidiaries and agents of multinational agrochemical companies, domestic importers, trading companies, agricultural input distribution groups and regional distributors. As Vietnamese producers place greater emphasis on crop quality, productivity and disease management, the market penetration of tricyclazole fungicides and compound products is expected to increase.

Vietnam Fungicide Import Market

Limited domestic tricyclazole production capacity makes Vietnam highly dependent on imported technical grade fungicides and high-quality formulations. Fungicides represent one of the country's largest pesticide import categories, supported by broad agricultural demand across cereals, vegetables, fruit trees and other commercial crops.

Approximately 100 Vietnamese buyers imported tricyclazole fungicide in 2024, with purchases totaling US$ 15.08 million. In 2025, import value reached US$ 15.55 million, representing year-on-year growth of 3.1%.

China remained Vietnam's largest source of tricyclazole fungicide imports in 2025, accounting for approximately 92.8% of the total. India ranked second with a share of about 6.2%. Rising pest and disease pressure, expanded crop planting and higher agricultural input expenditure are expected to support continued growth in fungicide and pesticide imports.

Foreign Investment Opportunities and Regulations

Vietnam's reliance on imported tricyclazole products creates opportunities for foreign manufacturers, formulation suppliers, distributors and investors. Demand is reinforced by the development of high-value-added agricultural exports and increasingly rigorous crop disease management requirements.

Investment advantages include political stability, rapid economic development, relatively low labor costs and convenient access to regional and international shipping routes. Vietnam has a 3,260-kilometer coastline with numerous ports and maintains a high level of international trade integration. With 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, investors can use frameworks such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to reach wider markets.

Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector under Vietnam's Investment Law, but foreign participation is not prohibited. Investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies. Required procedures can include investment registration, company registration, land use approval and permits covering pesticide production and sales from relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Benefits of the Report



Targeted buyer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers provide direct customer acquisition channels for international suppliers.

Detailed trade data: Import quantity, value, price, origin and supplier information support competitive analysis and pricing decisions.

Market-focused analysis: Coverage of import demand, supply structure, policies and industry trends assists market entry planning.

Efficient business development: Structured company information and Excel data support prospect screening, group management and batch contact. Strategic decision support: Market insights help exporters, trading companies and investment institutions optimize regional supply chains, mitigate risks and strengthen international competitiveness.

By combining importer profiles with trade statistics and market analysis, the report provides global agrochemical companies with practical intelligence for identifying Vietnamese customers, evaluating market potential and developing informed market entry strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Tricyclazole Fungicide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Tricyclazole Fungicide Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Tricyclazole Fungicide Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Tricyclazole Fungicide Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Tricyclazole Fungicide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Tricyclazole Fungicide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Tricyclazole Fungicide in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Tricyclazole Fungicide in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Tricyclazole Fungicide in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Tricyclazole Fungicide in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE VIETNAM CO LTD

LOC TROI GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY MIA AGRICULTURAL MATERIALS CO, LTD

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