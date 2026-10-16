Vietnam Metalaxyl Fungicide Import Market And Top 10 Importers Guide 2023-2026 Import Dependence And Rising Disease Pressure Create Supplier Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate customer acquisition with top importer contacts and Excel data, optimize supply chains, mitigate risk and strengthen competitiveness in Vietnam.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Metalaxyl Fungicide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new report provides global fungicide manufacturers, pesticide exporters, agricultural input distributors, traders and chemical companies with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding in the Vietnam metalaxyl fungicide market. Covering 2023-2026, the report examines industry conditions, import activity, supplier relationships, regulatory requirements, investment opportunities and leading Vietnamese buyers.

The report profiles the top 10 metalaxyl fungicide importers in Vietnam, including large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide traders and key end buyers. Each profile includes available company and contact information, import volume, import value, pricing, countries of origin and major suppliers. An accompanying Excel data source supports customer screening, account management, market analysis and targeted business development.

Vietnam Metalaxyl Fungicide Industry

Vietnam's tropical monsoon climate creates persistent disease pressure across vegetables, rice, potatoes, tobacco, fruit trees and other commercial crops. Demand for metalaxyl is particularly significant during the rainy season and in greenhouse agriculture, including vegetable production and seedling nurseries.

Metalaxyl is commonly incorporated into targeted plant protection programs and may be combined with chlorothalonil, mancozeb or other systemic agents to improve disease management and delay resistance. As Vietnamese agriculture moves toward high-yield, high-quality and export-oriented production, growers are placing greater emphasis on precise early-stage disease control. This transition is expected to support stable demand for metalaxyl and related compound formulations.

Vietnam has limited domestic production capacity for metalaxyl technical grade and remains dependent on imported technical material and finished formulations. Production is concentrated in countries with established technology, manufacturing scale and cost advantages. In the medium to long term, market development is expected to be driven by compound products, standardized application practices and stronger distribution channels rather than rapid growth in single technical-grade use.

Vietnam Metalaxyl Fungicide Import Market

Fungicides represent one of the largest categories within Vietnam's pesticide import market. Approximately 50 Vietnamese buyers imported metalaxyl fungicide in 2024, with imports totaling US$ 6.34 million, up 72.6% year-on-year. In 2025, import value reached US$ 5.30 million, representing a 16.5% decrease from 2024.

China remained Vietnam's largest source of metalaxyl fungicide imports in 2025. China, India and Bulgaria accounted for approximately 56.0%, 37.2% and 5.8% of total imports, respectively. Future demand is expected to benefit from continuing pest and disease pressure, expanded crop cultivation and increased agricultural production inputs, supporting steady growth or moderate market expansion.

Foreign Investment and Regulatory Environment

Vietnam's reliance on imported high-purity technical materials and advanced compound formulations presents opportunities for international companies with strong technical capabilities, competitive production costs and global supply chain resources. Foreign investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies under the Investment Law and Enterprise Law.

Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector. Companies must complete applicable investment registration, company registration and land use approval procedures before beginning operations. They must also secure the required product registrations and permits for pesticide production, importation and sales from the relevant agricultural authorities. Both metalaxyl technical grade and formulations require registration before entering the Vietnamese market.

Vietnam offers several potential advantages for foreign investors:



Political stability, consistent economic policies and continued economic development.

Relatively low labor costs for manufacturing and operational activities.

A strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula, supported by a 3,260-kilometer coastline, multiple ports and convenient regional transportation links.

Legal protections and preferential policies available to qualifying foreign investment projects. Broad international market access through 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress, including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Report Highlights



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 Vietnam metalaxyl fungicide importers, supported by contact details and transaction data.

Trade analysis: Import quantity, value, pricing, sourcing countries and major supplier information for 2023-2026.

Market insights: Analysis of Vietnam's metalaxyl fungicide demand, import dependence, competitive conditions and supply trends.

Regulatory guidance: Coverage of pesticide registration, investment procedures and market entry requirements. Business development support: Structured information and Excel data designed to improve buyer identification, customer outreach and regional supply chain planning.

By consolidating importer data, market trends and regulatory intelligence, the report helps international suppliers identify qualified customers, assess commercial risks and develop effective Vietnam market entry strategies. It also supports trading companies, investment institutions and agricultural chemical businesses seeking to strengthen regional supply chains and improve their competitiveness in Southeast Asia.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Metalaxyl Fungicide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Metalaxyl Fungicide Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Metalaxyl Fungicide Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Metalaxyl Fungicide Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Metalaxyl Fungicide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Metalaxyl Fungicide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Total Scale of Importers by Year

3.2 Top 5 Importers by Year

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



THAI NONG TRADE CO, LTD

KIEN NAM COMPANY LIMITED ALFA (SAIGON) CO, LTD

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