Global Mobile C-Arm Market Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach $3.71 Billion As Minimally Invasive Surgery, AI, And 3D Imaging Drive 5.35% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2036
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036
|$3.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Global Mobile C-Arm Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview
1.2 Market Trends
1.2.1 Impact Analysis
1.2.1.1 Integration of AI with mobile C-arms
1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.3.1 North America
1.3.1.1 U.S.
1.3.1.2 Canada
1.3.2 Europe
1.3.2.1 EU Countries
1.3.2.2 U.K.
1.3.3 Asia-Pacific
1.3.3.1 Japan
1.3.3.2 China
1.3.3.3 India
1.3.4 Latin America
1.3.4.1 Brazil
1.3.4.2 Mexico
1.3.5 Middle East and Africa
1.3.5.1 KSA
1.3.5.2 South Africa
1.4 Supply Chain Analysis
1.4.1 Key Stages in Supply Chain
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Drivers
1.5.1.1 Growing Prominence of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
1.5.1.2 Growing Establishment of Hybrid Operating Rooms
1.5.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Will Support Market Growth
1.5.2 Market Challenges
1.5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professional
1.5.2.2 High Capital & Lifecycle Costs
1.5.3 Market Opportunities
1.5.3.1 Development of Imaging Systems with Advanced Storage and Archiving Capabilities
2 Global Mobile C-Arm Market (by Product), $Million, 2024-2036
2.1 Full-Sized
2.2 Mini Mobile C-Arm
2.3 Others
Each product segment includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
3 Global Mobile C-Arm Market (by Application), $Million, 2024-2036
3.1 Orthopedics and Trauma
3.2 Cardiovascular
3.3 Pain Management
3.4 Urology
3.5 Gastroenterology
3.6 Neurology
3.7 Other Application
Each application segment includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
4 Global Mobile C-Arm Market (by End User), $Million, 2024-2036
4.1 Hospitals
4.2 Specialty Clinics
4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Each end-user segment includes an overview, market sizing, and forecast.
5 Global Mobile C-Arm Market (by Region), $Million, 2024-2036
5.1 Regional Summary
5.2 North America
5.2.1 U.S.
5.2.2 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Germany
5.3.2 U.K.
5.3.3 France
5.3.4 Italy
5.3.5 Spain
5.3.6 Rest-of-Europe
5.4 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1 China
5.4.2 Japan
5.4.3 India
5.4.4 South Korea
5.4.5 Australia
5.4.6 Rest-of-Asia Pacific
5.5 Latin America
5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.2 Mexico
5.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 KSA
5.6.2 U.A.E.
5.6.3 Rest-of-Middle East & Africa
Each regional and country analysis includes an overview, growth drivers, market challenges, analyst view, market sizing, and forecast.
6 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
6.1 Key Strategies and Developments, January 2023-April 2026
6.2 Key Developments Analysis (by Company)
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
6.3.2 Eurocolumbus s.r.l.
6.3.3 FUJIFILM Corporation
6.3.4 GEMSS HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd.
6.3.5 GE Healthcare
6.3.6 Hologic Inc.
6.3.7 Genoray co.,Ltd
6.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.3.9 Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., LTD
6.3.10 Siemens Healthineers AG
6.3.11 Shimadzu Corporation
6.3.12 Turner Imaging
6.3.13 SternMed GmbH
6.3.14 Villa Sistemi Medicali S.P.A.
6.3.15 Ziehm Imaging GmbH
Each company profile includes an overview, product portfolio, top competitors, target customers, key personnel, and analyst view.
7 Research Methodology
7.1 Data Sources
7.1.1 Primary Data Sources
7.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
7.1.3 Data Triangulation
7.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured
- ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Eurocolumbus s.r.l. FUJIFILM Corporation GEMSS HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd. GE Healthcare Hologic, Inc. Genoray Co., Ltd. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. Siemens Healthineers AG Shimadzu Corporation Turner Imaging SternMed GmbH Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A. Ziehm Imaging GmbH
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment