Global Mobile C-Arm Market Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach $3.71 Billion As Minimally Invasive Surgery, AI, And 3D Imaging Drive 5.35% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile C-Arm Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End User, Regional, and Country Analysis, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile C-Arm Market Forecast to Reach $3.71 Billion by 2036

The global mobile C-arm market was valued at $2.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.71 billion by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35% from 2026 to 2036. Growth is supported by rising surgical volumes, wider adoption of minimally invasive and image-guided procedures, an aging population, and increasing demand for flexible intraoperative imaging across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Mobile C-arm systems are increasingly used across orthopedics, trauma, cardiovascular procedures, pain management, urology, gastroenterology, and neurology. Healthcare providers are prioritizing technologies that improve procedural precision, workflow efficiency, clinical decision-making, and patient outcomes. Manufacturers are responding with compact, high-performance platforms featuring flat-panel detector technology, enhanced image quality, dose optimization, improved maneuverability, 3D imaging, and integration with navigation-assisted surgical platforms.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Product type: Full-Size C-Arm systems are expected to lead the market, supported by rising orthopedic procedure volumes, outpatient arthroplasty adoption, and demand for real-time imaging in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgical centers. Other product categories include Mini C-Arm systems and additional specialized platforms.

Application: Orthopedics and Trauma is projected to remain the leading application segment due to sustained procedure volumes and the importance of intraoperative visualization in complex cases.

End user: Hospitals are expected to account for the largest market share as they manage high procedure volumes, support multiple clinical specialties, and require systems that can move efficiently between operating rooms. Region: North America is projected to dominate the mobile C-arm market, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, a strong manufacturer presence, high adoption of image-guided procedures, and continued expansion of outpatient care. The U.S. remains the region's largest market, driven by ambulatory surgery center growth and demand related to orthopedic, cardiovascular, and chronic pain procedures.

The report also evaluates Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key national markets include Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, K.S.A., and the U.A.E.

Technology and Industrial Impact

Innovation in the mobile C-arm market is strengthening the wider medical imaging ecosystem. Demand for better image quality, lower radiation dose, software interoperability, and efficient maneuverability is encouraging investment in detectors, X-ray tubes, image-processing systems, digital imaging software, and storage infrastructure. Integrated hardware and software platforms are becoming important competitive differentiators as healthcare organizations seek greater data accessibility and procedural confidence.

Leading companies are expanding their portfolios through product development, regulatory approvals, partnerships, and market launches. Prominent participants include ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., FUJIFILM Corporation, GE Healthcare, GEMSS HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd., Genoray Co., Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Shimadzu Corporation, SternMed GmbH, Turner Imaging, Villa Sistemi Medicali S.p.A., and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

Recent Mobile C-Arm Market Developments



In Nov 2025, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA launched the SC15 mobile C-arm in the U.S. The system includes flat panel detector technology, a 43-inch monitor, and a 15kW generator for orthopedic, pain management, general surgery, and vascular procedures.

In Nov 2024, GE HealthCare introduced imaging enhancements for its OEC 3D mobile CBCT C-arm to support procedural precision in interventional pulmonology. In Jun 2024, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received U.S. FDA approval for Zenition 90 Motorized.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing prominence of minimally invasive surgeries is a major mobile C-arm market driver. Adoption continues to increase across orthopedic, spine, vascular, pain management, and other interventional specialties, creating sustained demand for real-time intraoperative imaging. Providers are also expanding outpatient surgical capacity, increasing the need for mobile systems that support efficient room utilization and diverse procedural requirements.

High capital and lifecycle costs remain a significant market restraint. Purchasing decisions must account for maintenance, software, training, upgrades, service contracts, and component replacement over a typical operating lifecycle of 8-12 years. These financial requirements can limit adoption among smaller hospitals, specialty clinics, and facilities in cost-sensitive markets.

Advanced storage and archiving capabilities represent a substantial growth opportunity. Imaging utilization increased by 13% per Medicare patient during 2005-2021, while a 2025 study covering 46.4 million imaging examinations across 167 U.S. radiology practices found that examination volume rose 31% from Q1 2018 to Q1 2024. This growth is increasing demand for systems that can securely store, archive, search, retrieve, and share imaging data across healthcare networks without creating extensive on-premises infrastructure requirements.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence across product type, application, end user, and region, helping organizations identify high-growth segments and inform product development, commercialization, and geographic expansion strategies. It also examines competitive positioning, portfolio differentiation, clinical performance, usability, interoperability, and opportunities for strategic partnerships.

Market estimates cover 2024 to 2036, with 2025 used as the base year and 2026 to 2036 as the forecast period. Findings were developed through primary research with manufacturers, mobile C-arm providers, radiology service providers, hospitals, imaging centers, screening programs, and teleradiology organizations. Secondary research included annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, company websites, recognized publications, journals, white papers, press releases, news articles, and paid databases.

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