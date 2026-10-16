South America Steel Wire Rods Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Infrastructure And Scrap-Based Production Unlock Over USD 1.69 Billion In Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook, 2031" has been added tooffering.

The South American steel wire rods market is positioned for consistent expansion as infrastructure investment, housing construction, agricultural mechanization and industrial modernization strengthen demand across the region. According to the report, the market is anticipated to add more than USD 1.69 Billion during 2026-31, supported by renewed construction activity, domestic manufacturing initiatives and expanding transportation and energy networks.

Brazil remains the region's primary production and consumption hub, benefiting from substantial steelmaking capacity, access to raw materials and demand from agriculture, mining, machinery manufacturing and metalworking. Its established rolling mills, transportation systems and port infrastructure also support exports to neighboring countries, reinforcing Brazil's leadership in the South America steel wire rods market.

Infrastructure development is a major growth catalyst. Investments in highways, railways, bridges, ports, housing and public works are increasing demand for reinforcement wires, structural mesh, fasteners, nails and other construction-grade products. Public-private partnerships and government-backed development programs are helping revive construction activity, while continued urbanization is sustaining requirements for residential and commercial building materials.

Mining and agriculture are also creating opportunities for steel wire rod manufacturers. Mining operations in Brazil, Chile and Peru require durable cables, structural reinforcement systems, fasteners and machinery components capable of performing under heavy loads. Agricultural mechanization is expanding the use of wire rods in springs, fencing, equipment parts and food-processing machinery. Export-oriented farming and resource development are expected to support long-term demand for reliable steel components.

Technology, localization and sustainability shape market development

The adoption of mini-mill technology and scrap-based electric arc furnace production is improving regional manufacturing economics. These facilities generally require lower initial investment, offer greater production flexibility and reduce energy consumption compared with conventional integrated plants. Greater use of recycled scrap steel also supports circular economy objectives and helps manufacturers reduce environmental impact.

Automation, advanced rolling methods and improved metallurgical processes are enabling producers to achieve tighter tolerances and more consistent product quality. ISO certifications and compliance with local construction regulations remain important for meeting industrial performance and safety requirements. Regional manufacturers are also investing in energy efficiency, recycling and modern galvanizing processes to strengthen competitiveness and respond to customer expectations for sustainable steel production.

Localization is another defining trend. Governments and manufacturers are seeking to reduce import dependence, stabilize material availability and improve supply chain resilience. Expanded domestic processing can lower shipping costs, shorten delivery times and support employment, while regional partnerships may improve industrial productivity and market access.

Fast-growing product and application segments



Alloy steel: Alloy steel wire rods are forecast to record rapid growth as mining, energy, automotive and heavy manufacturing customers seek higher tensile strength, wear resistance and fatigue performance. Investment in renewable energy, oil and gas infrastructure and industrial modernization is encouraging the use of advanced alloy formulations in demanding operating environments.

Energy applications: Power generation and distribution projects require steel wire rods for transmission systems, structural connectors, reinforcement strands, mechanical springs and equipment components. Hydropower, wind, solar, rural electrification and grid expansion projects are supporting demand for durable and corrosion-resistant materials.

10mm-16mm diameter: This diameter category is expanding as infrastructure, mining and heavy industrial projects require thicker wire rods capable of supporting larger structural loads. Applications include heavy machinery, reinforcement systems, ports, bridges, energy facilities and transportation infrastructure.

600-800MPa tensile strength: Demand is rising for wire rods that combine improved fatigue resistance and durability with practical processing characteristics. These products are increasingly used in lifting cables, springs, robust fasteners, agricultural equipment and construction machinery. Galvanized surface finish: Galvanized wire rods are gaining market share across agriculture, mining, ports, rural infrastructure and coastal construction. Their corrosion resistance is particularly valuable in humid, tropical and marine environments, where longer service life and lower maintenance requirements influence purchasing decisions.

Market challenges

Economic and political uncertainty remains a barrier to long-term investment. Currency fluctuations can raise the cost of imported inputs, while policy changes, tariffs and constrained public budgets may delay infrastructure projects. Smaller manufacturers can also face difficulties obtaining financing for capacity expansion and technology upgrades.

Limited advanced manufacturing capability presents an additional challenge. Some regional facilities continue to operate with outdated equipment, low automation and restricted digital integration. Insufficient investment in research and development can limit production of specialty grades and reduce export potential. Modernization requires substantial capital, skilled metallurgical talent and stronger integration across supply chains.

Despite these constraints, the outlook remains favorable. Growing domestic steel production, industrial recovery and investment in transportation, housing, mining, agriculture and energy are expected to support market expansion. Manufacturers that improve operational efficiency, adopt modern production technologies and offer specialized products will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

Report scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

Market value, forecast and segment analysis

Industry drivers, challenges, trends and developments

Profiles of leading companies Strategic recommendations

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Asia-Pacific Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Grade

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Diameter

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Tensile Strength

6.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Surface Finish

6.8. China Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

6.9. Japan Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.9.1. Market Size by Value

6.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

6.10. India Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.10.1. Market Size by Value

6.10.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.10.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.10.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

6.11. Australia Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.11.1. Market Size by Value

6.11.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.11.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.11.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

6.12. South Korea Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.12.1. Market Size by Value

6.12.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.12.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.12.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. ArcelorMittal S.A.

7.4.1.1. Company Snapshot

7.4.1.2. Company Overview

7.4.1.3. Financial Highlights

7.4.1.4. Geographic Insights

7.4.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

7.4.1.6. Product Portfolio

7.4.1.7. Key Executives

7.4.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

7.4.2. Nippon Steel Corporation

7.4.3. POSCO Holdings Inc.

7.4.4. Aperam S.A.

7.4.5. Outokumpu Oyj

7.4.6. Alleima

7.4.7. JFE Holdings, Inc.

7.4.8. ThyssenKrupp AG

8. Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [11]

List of Tables [26]



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