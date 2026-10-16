Global Computed Radiography Market - Application, End User, And Regional Forecast, 2026-2036 Asia-Pacific Leads Affordable X-Ray Digitization Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2036
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$472.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036
|$548.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|1.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Global Computed Radiography Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem
1.2 Market Trends
1.2.1 Impact Analysis
1.2.2 Advancements in Computed Radiography through Image Quality, Dose Optimization, and Workflow Automation
1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.3.1 North America
1.3.1.1 U.S.
1.3.1.2 Canada
1.3.2 Europe
1.3.2.1 EU Countries
1.3.2.2 U.K.
1.3.3 Asia-Pacific
1.3.3.1 Japan
1.3.3.2 China
1.3.3.3 India
1.3.4 Latin America
1.3.4.1 Brazil
1.3.4.2 Mexico
1.3.5 Middle East and Africa
1.3.5.1 KSA
1.3.5.2 South Africa
1.4 Supply Chain Analysis
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.5.2 Market Drivers
1.5.2.1 Cost-Effective Digitization of Existing X-ray Infrastructure
1.5.3 Market Restraints
1.5.3.1 Growing Replacement Pressure from Direct Digital Radiography
1.5.3.2 Slower Workflow due to Cassette-Based Image Processing
1.5.4 Market Opportunities
1.5.4.1 Expanding CR Adoption in Low- and Middle-Income Countries with Limited Imaging Access
2 Application
2.1 Overview
2.1.1 Orthopedic Imaging
2.1.2 Chest Imaging
2.1.3 Dental Imaging
2.1.4 Others
3 End User
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Hospitals
3.1.2 Orthopedic and Specialty Centers
3.1.3 Diagnostics Imaging Centers
3.1.4 Other End Users
4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Regional Overview
4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.2.4.1 U.S.
4.2.4.2 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Regional Overview
4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.3.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.3.4.1 U.K.
4.3.4.2 Germany
4.3.4.3 France
4.3.4.4 Italy
4.3.4.5 Spain
4.3.4.6 Rest-of-the- Europe
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Regional Overview
4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.4.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.4.4.1 China
4.4.4.2 Japan
4.4.4.3 India
4.4.4.4 Australia
4.4.4.5 South Korea
4.4.4.6 Rest-of-the-Asia Pacific
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Regional Overview
4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.5.4.1 Brazil
4.5.4.2 Mexico
4.5.4.3 Rest-of-Latin America
4.6 Middle East and Africa
4.6.1 Regional Overview
4.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.6.4 Market Sizing and Forecast
4.6.4.1 K.S.A
4.6.4.2 U.A.E.
4.6.4.3 South Africa
4.6.4.4 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
Each country-level analysis includes a country overview, driving factors for market growth, factors challenging the market, and market sizing and forecast.
5 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
5.1 Key Developments Analysis (by Company), September 2022-September 2025
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group
5.2.2 FUJIFILM Corporation
5.2.3 Konica Minolta, Inc.
5.2.4 Carestream Health
5.2.5 ACTEON Group
5.2.6 CRUXELL Corp.
5.2.7 iCRco, Inc.
5.2.8 Durr Dental SE
5.2.9 Envista Holdings Corporation
5.2.10 Air Techniques Inc.
5.2.11 Cefla s.c.
5.2.12 Planmeca Oy
Each company profile includes an overview, top products, top competitors, key personnel, and analyst view.
6 Research Methodology
6.1 Data Sources
6.1.1 Primary Data Sources
6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
6.1.3 Data Triangulation
6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured
- Agfa-Gevaert Group FUJIFILM Corporation Konica Minolta, Inc. Carestream Health ACTEON Group CRUXELL Corp. iCRco, Inc. Durr Dental SE Envista Holdings Corporation Air Techniques, Inc. Cefla s.c. Planmeca Oy
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