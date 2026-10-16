STS Digital Named North America's Best Digital Assets Trading Platform/Venue By Euromoney

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest recognition reinforces STS Digital's position in institutional digital asset trading, following a series of industry award wins and significant product developments

Hamilton, Bermuda, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STS Digital, a Bermuda Monetary Authority regulated principal trading firm specialised in institutional digital asset derivatives and structured products, has been named North America's Best Digital Assets Trading Platform/Venue by Euromoney, recognising the firm's continued development of institutional-grade digital asset trading infrastructure.









The award marks another significant milestone for STS Digital, following a series of industry recognitions over the past year, including its recent Digital Asset Provider of the Year award from FOW.

The Euromoney recognition comes as STS Digital continues to expand its institutional trading capabilities, combining deep liquidity, exotic and vanilla options and structured products with capital-efficient trading solutions and robust risk management.

Over the past year, STS Digital has introduced several major initiatives designed to address the evolving requirements of institutional market participants. These include a strategic partnership with Clear Street, the introduction of cross-asset portfolio margin across eligible spot, options and structured product positions, and the launch of its Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) platform, including its inaugural strategy, Smart Bitcoin.

Together, these developments demonstrate the firm's commitment to providing institutions with a comprehensive trading ecosystem capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated digital asset strategies.

"Being recognised by Euromoney as North America's Best Digital Assets Trading Platform/Venue is an important achievement for STS Digital and reflects the progress we have made in building institutional-grade trading infrastructure. Institutional participants are demanding greater sophistication, deeper liquidity and more efficient ways to manage their digital asset exposure. Our focus has been on delivering those capabilities through a unified platform that combines execution, derivatives, structured products and risk management. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us." - Maxime Seiler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of STS Digital.

Expanding Institutional Trading Capabilities

STS Digital provides institutional and professional clients with access to more than 400 digital assets across spot markets, vanilla and exotic options, and structured products, through a unified platform spanning UI, API and voice trading channels.

Operating as a principal counterparty, the firm provides institutional and professional clients with a single credit relationship and access to liquidity across its product suite, helping simplify institutional trading operations and counterparty risk management.

In August 2026, STS Digital introduced a cross-asset portfolio margin for eligible institutional clients following completion of the Bermuda Monetary Authority's material-change process. The framework enables eligible positions and collateral across spot, options and structured products to be assessed within a unified risk framework, supporting improved capital efficiency while maintaining rigorous risk controls.

The company has also continued to strengthen its institutional market infrastructure through strategic relationships with Clear Street and BitGo, enhancing connectivity across trading, liquidity, custody and settlement.

In parallel, STS Digital launched its Quantitative Investment Strategies platform, providing professional and institutional clients with access to rules-based, systematically executed bilateral OTC strategies.. Its inaugural strategy, Smart Bitcoin, is designed to provide systematically executed bitcoin exposure through a defined volatility framework.

"Digital asset markets are entering a new phase of institutional development, where the quality of trading infrastructure is becoming just as important as access to liquidity. Institutions increasingly expect the same level of sophistication, capital efficiency, and risk management that they have come to rely on in traditional financial markets. We believe our continued investment in derivatives, structured products and integrated trading solutions positions STS Digital to meet those expectations as the market evolves."- Gideon Hyams, Co-Founder and Chairman of STS Digital

Continued Industry Recognition

The Euromoney award adds to a growing list of industry accolades for STS Digital, reflecting the firm's continued investment in institutional digital asset markets.

Most recently, STS Digital was named Digital Asset Provider of the Year by FOW, following three previous industry awards in less than one year. The firm has also been recognised for Best Derivatives Trading Solution at the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026 and received the Marketing Innovation (Asia) award at the inaugural WealthBriefing Innovation in Marketing Awards.

These recognitions reflect the breadth of STS Digital's capabilities, spanning derivatives trading, institutional liquidity, structured products solutions and market infrastructure. For STS Digital, the latest award represents further validation of its strategy to bridge the gap between traditional financial market infrastructure and the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

About STS Digital

STS Digital Ltd. is a regulated principal trading firm specialising in digital asset derivatives and structured products, providing institutional-grade market access to professional clients and financial institutions. Clients can trade more than 400 tokens across vanilla and exotic options, spot, and structured products through a unified platform spanning UI, API and voice channels. Founded by derivatives veterans, STS Digital delivers deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and rigorous risk management to ensure a seamless trading experience.

STS Digital Ltd. is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), holding a DABA Class F Licence. The BMA is an internationally recognised financial regulator, an active member of the IAIS, GIFCS and GIICS, and participates in FSB and OECD-related forums and committees.

STS Digital is backed by leading industry investors including CMT Digital, Kraken's parent Payward, Arrington Capital, Strobe Ventures, F-Prime and BitRock Capital.

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Disclaimer

The content provided is for general informational purposes only and shall not be construed as financial, investment, legal, tax or any other professional advice. No representations or warranties are made, and nothing herein creates any contractual obligations, advisory relationship or liability. STS Digital Ltd. is regulated and supervised by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). Client acceptance is limited to professional and institutional clients and subject to prior onboarding and satisfactory KYC verification.

CONTACT: karen(a)stsdigital.io